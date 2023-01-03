Bad light and rain stall Khawaja and Labuschagne’s march

Tea Australia 138 for 1 (Labuschagne 73*, Khawaja 51*, Nortje 1-20) vs South Africa

Marnus Labuschagne survived a controversial low-catch decision in a shortened mid-session on the first day as Australia frustrated a lackluster South Africa in the Third Test at a dismal SCG.

After captain Pat Cummins won a crucial coin toss and chose to bat on dry ground, Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja built a strong platform with a century-long partnership following the early loss of opener David Warner.

In contrast to a staid first session, they set foot down to score 70 runs in 15 overs before poor lighting ended the second session with Australia well placed at 138 for 1.

But the point of conversation was when Labuschagne, at 70, seemed to be fired out of the blue when he brought sailor Marco Jansen to first slip where Simon Harmer claimed a low catch.

It was given on the soft signal, but Labuschagne stood his ground and it seemed difficult to prove from replays whether Harmer had his hands under the ball close to the turf.

Third umpire Richard Kettleborough overturned the decision much to South Africa’s frustration. It only furthered Labuschagne’s reputation as a rather charmed batsman, but he had played imperiously before that controversial incident with five boundaries in 12 balls to go from 40 to 61.

Usman Khawaja passed 4000 test runs on his way to his half-century•Cricket Australia via Getty Images

After bowling well before lunch, Harmer Khawaja trapped lbw with the second delivery of the second session, but the decision was reversed when replays showed the ball hit the glove first.

Having revived his career a year ago with two centuries against England on this ground, Khawaja passed 4000 career Test runs en route to half a century.

Under pressure, South African captain Dean Elgar resisted amid overcast and damp conditions in Sydney and instead decided to use spinners Harmer and Keshav Maharaj in tandem after lunch.

With Harmer threatening, particularly against southpaw Khawaja, the batters fancied a counterattack on Maharaj whose miserable run continued. He has now bowled 52.5 overs with no reward in this series.

Elgar oddly stayed with Maharaj instead of Harmer when Labuschagne set foot on the ground. He was also combative against the speedy Kagiso Rabada, who continued his disappointing streak.

After a valiant effort in Melbourne, speedster Anrich Nortje was the bowlers’ choice in the first session and was rewarded with Warner’s wicket.

Marnus Labuschagne used the sweep productively against the spinners•Getty Images

Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood and Matthew Renshaw were named in an Australian team trying to wipe the series clean and a spot in the World Test Championship final in June.

There was drama when Renshaw, playing his first Test since 2018, tested positive for Covid-19 on a rapid antigen test after feeling unwell before the match of the day, but he will continue to play in the match.

With the SCG surface set to play more traditionally, Australia called home two front-line spinners for the first time in six years, with left-arm Agar returning after not playing Test cricket since 2017.

Regular fast Hazlewood returns from a side branch that has beaten cult favorite Scott Boland and uncovered teardrop Lance Morris.

Together with Harmer, who replaced Lungi Ngidi, South Africa named batter Heinrich Klaasen in place of Theunis de Bruyn who has returned home for the birth of his first child. The Proteas still have a small chance to qualify for the WTC final with a consolation victory.

Rain is forecast in Sydney in the afternoon and evening.