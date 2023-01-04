Bad Bunny snatches fans’ cellphones and tosses them across a Dominican Republic bar

<!–

Video footage has surfaced of the moment Puerto Rican hit artist Bad Bunny snatched two cell phones and threw them over a bar in the Dominican Republic.

The controversial seven-second clip shows the 28-year-old reggaeton superstar fighting his way through a crowd of astonished patrons at the lounge in the Mediterranean village of Altos de Chavón in the eastern town of La Romana on Sunday.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, quickly grabbed a mobile device and tossed it back before snatching the second one and hurling it across the crowd.

The incident came shortly after the Grammy Award-winning artist was seen in a video grabbing another woman’s cell phone and throwing it into a body of water under a bridge.

The fan, who has not been identified, walked over to Bad Bunny to take a selfie, but the rapper appeared to be bothered by the crowd following him on the bridge and lost his cool.

The woman watched as her cellphone sailed away from her as another person said in Spanish, “Wow, seriously?”

Bad Bunny took to Twitter to explain his version of events, saying she felt disrespected because the fan had put her cell phone in front of his face.

“The person who comes up to say hello, tell me something or just meet me will always get my attention and respect,” he wrote. “Those who come and put a ****** phone in my face, I will take it for what it is, a disrespect, and I will treat it as such.”

Fans did not hesitate to criticize Bad Bunny’s behavior, while others supported the artist.

“As a person you are worthless,” tweeted @ColladoJccd. “You are disrespectful and inconsiderate to women. An apology is what that lady deserves, not another tweet insulting her.”

“Fame got you and you don’t remember being a fan of someone and the emotion they can feel when they meet their idol,” @iJhonParis tweeted. “The consequences of fame are the loss of privacy and these interactions with fans, but do you think you will become famous and live a normal life?”

Influencer Un Tal Fredo defended Bad Bunny and called on fans to respect his personal space.

“Let’s normalize the fact that artists are human beings and deserve to always be treated with respect,” he wrote. “It’s not an offstage show, you can’t record them without their permission. Approach, say hello and ask for permission.”

Another user said, ‘Look folks, this is simple. Respect and everything will be fine. Common sense.

‘Artist or not, be aware that we are all the same. Maybe ditching the phone wasn’t the best idea, but you know what it’s like to have your space invaded 24/7? Much respect and love has been given to ALL of you.”

The incidents over the weekend follow Bad Bunny to establish himself as the highest-grossing tour artist in 2022.

His 81-show World’s Hottest Tour grossed $435.38 million, eclipsing Ed Sheeran’s Divide tour, which grossed $432.3 million in 2018.

The final two shows of the tour took place in Mexico City on December 9 and 10, leaving several hundred fans at the entrance gates after being denied entry due to duplicate or canceled tickets.