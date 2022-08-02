Bacteria use genetic switch to defend death by metals

PLOS Pathogens (2022). DOI: 10.1371/journal.ppat.1010607″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Growth of GBS in CDM using Zn stress. WT, ΔcopY, ΔcovR, and ΔsczA mutants and corresponding complemented strains (indicated by +C) were grown in CDM medium supplemented with 0.1 mM Zn (A) and compared (B) using Area Under the Curve analysis followed by plain one-way ANOVA and Holm Sidak multiple comparisons (**P PLOS Pathogens (2022). DOI: 10.1371/journal.ppat.1010607



Researchers at Griffith University have discovered a genetic switch in a common bacterium that helps defend itself against the human body’s natural immune system.

dr. Matthew Sullivan and Dr. Kelvin Goh of the School of Pharmacy and Medical Science at Griffith University have studied how group B streptococci respond to exposure to the metals zinc and copper and have discovered a number of ways the bacteria can withstand metal stress.

“We observed how a genetic switch in group B streptococci that commonly detects and responds to copper also controls the bacteria’s responses to zinc, and discovered a nice mechanism of ‘crosstalk’ in the biological response to these two very different metals. said Dr. Sullivan.

“Molecular metals, including copper and zinc, are weaponized by immune system cells as highly reactive chemical agents in an ongoing host-pathogen war to fight and destroy bacteria that shouldn’t be there.”

“We also found a range of unknown cellular processes that contribute to the survival of zinc and copper stress in bacteria,” said study co-author Dr. Kelvin Goh.

“This provides new and fundamental insight into how the pathogen carves a niche for itself in the human body.”

The researchers believe this type of research will pave the way for studies designing new strategies to treat bacterial infections without relying on antibiotics — which are quickly becoming obsolete with the ongoing rise in antimicrobial resistance.

“Bacteria that cause disease in the human body must defend themselves by resisting the efforts of the human immune system, a powerful collection of cells, chemicals and processes that usually work very well to keep out invading bacteria (and viruses).”

Streptococci are a large group of ‘good’ bacteria, such as those in yogurt, and ‘bad’ bacteria, which cause nasty and sometimes deadly infections in people of all age groups.

“Recent research from Griffith University focused on one such streptococcal virus, known as group B streptococci, with a bad reputation for infecting our very young (babies) and older populations.

“This bacteria usually lives in the gastrointestinal tract and genitals in humans and usually doesn’t cause any harm or make people sick.

“However, it can seize an opportunity to cause invasive disease and when it does, group B streptococci causes significant problems in the elderly or those with co-morbidities.”

The study is published in the journal PLOS pathogens.

New copper coating could be the next superbug fighter

More information:

Matthew J. Sullivan et al, Regulatory Crosstalk Supports Resistance to Zn Intoxication in Streptococcus, PLOS pathogens (2022). Matthew J. Sullivan et al, Regulatory Crosstalk Supports Resistance to Zn Intoxication in Streptococcus,(2022). DOI: 10.1371/journal.ppat.1010607

Provided by Griffith University





