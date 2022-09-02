Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean shares incredible body transformation photos on journey to sobriety

Backstreet Boys member, AJ McLean, uploaded a post about body transformation to his Instagram earlier Thursday.

The talented performer, 44, is focusing on his health and staying sober after years of alcohol and drug abuse.

In the caption of his inspiring post, the father of two explained that while he has made great strides, “the journey is far from over.”

The talented artist showed off his body transformation with a collage of photos he shared with his 1.1 million followers.

To the left of the photo, the singer added a photo from a year ago when he was enjoying a day at the beach.

On the right, AJ shared two photos to show how his body has changed within a year through living a healthy lifestyle and staying sober.

He had recently taken a mirror selfie at a gym, showing off his toned abs and fit body.

The star added a caption explaining the transformation, typing, “Thought I’d do a little throwback Thursday vibes. Found the photo on the left from a year ago on vacation and wow, it’s amazing what a little dedication and goal setting can do for a person.”

AJ added that he is still on the road to recovery and becoming the healthiest version of himself. However, the journey is far from over. This is just the beginning!’

He added a few hashtags like “#healthylifestyle #sober #nomoredadbod.” To conclude his message, the artist inspired his followers and typed, “Let’s go! If I can do it, so can you!!’

During an interview with People two years earlier, the star talked about his journey and motivation to completely change his lifestyle.

‘My wife and I had always agreed that if I smelled alcohol, I should not play with my children. I couldn’t be around my kids,” he explained to the publication.

“But what really struck me was when my youngest daughter Lyric said to me that night, ‘You don’t smell like my father.’ And when she said that to me, that was it. Enough said. I felt disgusted,” he admitted.

He explained during the interview that family has had a big influence on staying sober.

‘Of course I’m soaring high. My family saved my life, God saved my life, and my recovery saved my life. I wouldn’t be here without those three things.’

Since 2020, AJ has been living a healthy and sober lifestyle for his wife, children and himself.

The singer and dancer has been kept abreast of his continuous transformation over the years with his fans and followers.

While he focused on his sobriety journey, AJ spent time with the Backstreet Boys for their DNA World Tour.

The iconic group is currently performing in Canada and will soon be traveling back to the United States for a number of concert dates.

The tour lasts until March 2023. When talking to CNN Entertainment earlier in July, AJ expressed how happy he was to be back on the podium.

The rest of the tour is sold out. Europe is sold out. Latin America is sold out,” he said.

‘It’s proof of each other. It’s a proof of our fans, and it’s a proof of the music,” AJ added. “I’m honored to say I’m a Backstreet Boy, and I’m proud to be a Backstreet Boy in 2022.”

