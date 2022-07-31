Backpacker fined for bringing McMuffins from Bali McDonald’s into Darwin amid foot and mouth threat

A backpacker probably bought the most expensive McDonald’s meal ever after being fined thousands of dollars for trying to bring two McMuffins from Bali to Australia.

The traveler had bought two McMuffins with egg and beef sausage from a McDonald’s outlet on the Indonesian island before taking a flight to Darwin on Sunday.

The food was discovered in the backpack by a sniffer dog while border officials searched the bag at the airport, where they also found a ham croissant.

The backpacker was fined $2,664 for failing to declare possible items with a high biosecurity risk and providing a false and misleading document.

Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Secretary Murray Watt criticized the traveler for bringing in food that could carry the highly contagious foot-and-mouth disease.

“This is going to be the most expensive Macca meal this passenger has ever had, this fine is twice as expensive as a plane ticket to Bali, but I don’t feel sorry for people who choose not to obey Australia’s strict biosecurity measures, and recent detections show you’re going to get caught. ,’ he said.

Biosecurity has increased at all Australian airports as the threat of foot-and-mouth disease increases.

Indonesia has struggled with the spread of the disease for months, and the devastating virus was recently discovered in Bali, a popular holiday destination for Australian travelers.

The agricultural sector has warned that if foot-and-mouth disease is discovered on Australian farms, it could cost the livestock industry $80 billion in a decade as the country loses its FMD-free designation.

Mr Watt said the government was taking unprecedented measures to prevent the disease from crossing national borders.

“Australia is FMD free and we want it to stay that way,” he said.

Biosecurity is no joke – it helps protect jobs, our farms, food and sustain the economy.

“Passengers who choose to travel must ensure that they meet the requirements to enter Australia by following all biosecurity measures.”