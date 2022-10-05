Backlash erupts after new Essendon CEO Andrew Thorburn resigns

A Christian lobby group says former Essendon chief executive Andrew Thorburn is the victim of a ‘frightening’ and ‘toxic’ vigilance in sport that targets Christians but has double standards when it comes to Muslims.

Mr. Thorburn was forced to quit on Monday after just one day in the top job at Essendon AFL club when he refused to step down as chairman of a controversial church.

Australian Christian Lobby Group spokeswoman has accused the AFL of a ‘toxic’ and ‘scary’ vigilante culture that rejects Christians in particular

That Mr Thorburn was given this ultimatum ‘is a terrifying thing for any Australian,’ ACL spokeswoman Wendy Francis told Daily Mail Australia.

“I don’t think any Australian should feel like they’re left out and (afraid) of being canceled in this day and age,” Francis said.

Christians in particular are the target of a ‘toxic’ culture in all rules football, Mr Francis said, especially as there appeared to be less backlash over Muslim WAFL player Haneen Zreika sitting out the ‘pride’ round earlier this year .

“I think there’s a double standard,” Francis said.

‘I think we all know that there are some who are more equal than others and it certainly seems that Christians are the ones who are on target.

Andrew Thorburn resigned a day after being appointed Essendon CEO over his links to a controversial church

‘Sport is meant to be outside of politics, sport is meant to be where we can all be in this melting pot, and what we’re seeing is the exact opposite.

‘Sport is where you have to be so careful about what you say, so aware of what’s acceptable and what’s not acceptable, and that’s a scary thing for any Australian.’

Emirates, which flies out of the conservative Muslim nation of Dubai, is one of Collingwood’s sponsors

“We see people losing their positions because they don’t want to have pronouns in their signatures, or maybe they don’t lose their position over it, but they definitely feel pressured to conform to a new woke agenda.”

Sydney radio talk show host Ben Fordham has also entered the fray, accusing Essendon of ‘mocking’ and ‘cancelling’ Mr Thorburn for his Christian faith.

‘Essendon says: ‘This is not about defaming anyone for their personal religious beliefs’,” Fordham wrote.

A photo has resurfaced on Twitter of Mr. Thorburn (centre) with former Prime Minister Scott Morrison (pictured right) and former NSW Premier Mike Baird (pictured left) at a Parliamentary Dinner for a Faith Forum in 2007. Mr. Thorburn was NAB CEO at the time

‘Oh, yes it is.

‘That’s exactly what happened.

‘He has been pushed out the door – because of his religious beliefs.

‘And he has been canceled because of his Christianity.’

Sydney radio talkback show host Ben Fordham has accused Essendon of ‘mocking’ Mr Thorburn because of his faith

Fordham said Mr Thornburn’s church does a lot of ‘work for the community’ by helping families and raising money for charity.

There was agreement with Fordham’s arguments in the comments.

‘Tell me about it. Crazy things happen here. This has set a precedent. If a football club advertises for a chief executive from now on they should state that people of faith (any faith) need not apply,’ one user wrote.

A Facebook post by Fordham that Mr Thorburn was forced to resign sparked a lot of anger in the comments section

NSW MP Mark Latham added his voice to those accusing the AFL of intolerance, and particularly towards Christians.

‘MEMO TO AFL: How do you reconcile the radically different treatment of Andrew Thorburn and Bachar Houli with the same type of religious beliefs on ‘diversity’ issues?’, Mr Latham wrote.

NSW One Nation MP Mark Latham has questioned whether devout Muslims are treated differently from devout Christians in the AFL

‘Let people manage and play free of religious discrimination.’

Houli is a retired Richmond player who was appointed Premiership Cup ambassador by the AFL for this year’s finals series.

The devout Muslim has often been highlighted by the AFL to promote the game as diverse.

Mr. Thorburn was announced as the Bombers’ successor to Xavier Campbell in the CEO job on Monday.

Devout Muslim Bachar Houli (pictured right) is seen with AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan after Houli was appointed as a Premiership Cup ambassador

But within hours of his appointment, his links to a city on a hill were thrown into the spotlight and on Tuesday night the embattled Bombers were left scrambling for their third chief executive in less than two months.

In a statement on Tuesday, Essendon president Dave Barham said the board had accepted Thorburn’s resignation after they made it clear he could not hold positions at both his church and his football club.

Former NAB chief executive Thorburn is chairman of the controversial City on a Hill church

“As soon as the comments regarding a 2013 sermon by a City of the Hill Church pastor came to light this morning, we acted immediately to clarify the publicly expressed views on the organization’s official website that are in direct conflict with our values. as a club,” Barham said in a club statement.

The City on a Hill Church has several locations in Victoria and has published strong positions on abortion and homosexuality online

‘Essendon is committed to providing an inclusive, diverse and safe club where everyone is welcome and respected.

Thorburn said he was “saddened” by the events that led to his decision to step down.

However, he fired back at his critics in a statement, claiming that ‘it became clear to me that my personal Christian beliefs are not tolerated or allowed in the public square.’

He added: ‘People should be able to hold different views on complex personal and moral issues and be able to live and work together, even with these differences, and always with respect.

‘Behavior is the key. It is all an important part of a tolerant and diverse society.’