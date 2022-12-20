Backlash at Rio Ferdinand after he praises Qatar in World Cup video WITHOUT mentioning controversies

Rio Ferdinand drew backlash from fans for not denouncing Qatar’s human rights abuses after the pundit posted a video of him wearing a traditional Qatari headdress after the World Cup ended.

Ferdinand praised the quality of the tournament and his fans following Argentina’s final victory over France on Sunday.

He also praised Qatar’s culture and food markets that he had visited while there.

However, the video sparked some angry backlash from fans, who argued that he should not support Qatar given its anti-LGBTQ laws and human rights concerns, particularly around the deaths of migrants building stadiums for the World Cup.

Match of the Day expert Rio Ferdinand posted the video of him talking about the World Cup in Qatar while wearing an Arab headdress

The video of the former Manchester United footballer caused a reaction from some fans online

The ex-Manchester United player posted the video on Twitter with the caption ‘My last week in Qatar over the #FIFAWorldCup2022.

‘One of the best tournaments I’ve experienced!’, with a link to his latest vlog about the World Cup in Qatar.

He said in the Twitter video: ‘Right guys that’s it, what a month long whirlwind, the World Cup is over.

“The great players on the pitch, without them this wouldn’t happen.

‘But you know what? It’s about being really out and about, being around the culture, being in the souqs [markets]smell the food, taste the food.

“The different rituals that are there and the respect around making coffee — it’s crazy.

“It’s been great here, and you know what’s one of the standout things for me, I’ve said it before, but the fans are really together and happy and celebrating.

Several fans reacted angrily to Ferdinand’s video on Twitter, while others were happy that he had praised Qatar

‘Despair, loss, excitement, all together under one roof.

“Sometimes you get fans from different parts of the world together, this was a very unified World Cup in that sense, and that’s one of the lasting legacies and memories of this World Cup for me.

“And Argentina, you had the best fans – the best fans at this tournament stood out, easily Argentina. We could have been in Buenos Aires.’

The Match of the Day expert’s glowing review of the World Cup in Qatar led some to argue he should have mentioned the human rights abuses that have surrounded the tournament in controversy for years.

One fan claimed online: ‘Six weeks ago you were talking about Qatar and human rights etc [how] they are not allowed to organize a World Cup.

‘It’s amazing what a good salary package can do for you.’

A Twitter user referred to the migrant workers who died building stadiums in Qatar for the tournament.

They said, “No report of the dead…beautiful Rio.”

Another simply said, “Hypocrite.”

A third user responded to Ferdinand’s tweet with a GIF captioning “cultural appropriation” in response to him wearing the Arab headdress.

However, not all reactions to the video were negative, with some fans thanking Ferdinand for highlighting Qatar’s good things.

One said: ‘[You] could have briefed Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer on these points in the studio.

“They didn’t take this into account at all!”

Other Twitter users also thanked Ferdinand for sharing his vlogs during his time in Qatar for the World Cup last month.

Rio Ferdinand representatives have been contacted for comment.