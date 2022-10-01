Backlash at Marilyn Monroe movie’s ‘disgusting’ portrayal of her life

It has won praise from some critics for its sympathetic retelling of her story.

But women’s charities and experts have hit out at the ‘disgusting’ portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s new film about her life.

Blonde, which was released on the streaming platform on Wednesday, has drawn backlash from campaigners and viewers over its graphic portrayal of sexual assault, domestic violence and abortion.

This is despite the film receiving a 14-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival in September.

The nearly three-hour film is a fictionalized account of the actress’ life, with Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 34, playing Miss Monroe, who is said to have been sexually abused when she was young.

The film, which has an age of 18 in the UK, was written and directed by Andrew Dominik, who has made candid comments about both the film and Miss Monroe

The film, which is currently number one on Netflix’s UK service, has been accused of being sexist and exploitative. There are graphic scenes showing Miss Monroe having an abortion, although there is no indication that she ever had one in real life.

It has led women’s charities to warn that ‘over-sensational’ abortion is ‘incredibly inappropriate’ and can lead women to believe it is not safe.

Molly Boydon, from the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, said: ‘Film and TV play a huge role in shaping the understanding of abortion. It is important that depictions on screen do their best to reflect the reality of abortion: it is a safe and routine part of healthcare that one in three women will access in their lifetime.’

Steph Herold, a researcher who studies abortion in television and film at the University of California, described the film as ‘anti-abortion, so sexist, so exploitative’. It features numerous sexual assault scenes which Miss Herold branded ‘gratuitous and disgusting’.

The film, which has an 18-year-old in the UK, was written and directed by Andrew Dominik, who has made candid comments about both the film and Miss Monroe. He described Miss Monroe’s 1953 film, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, as being about ‘well-dressed whores’ and has admitted that his film would ‘offend everyone’.

In response to the scenes involving abortion and abuse, he added: “I’m not worried about being tasteful.”

Some viewers have said they were unable to get past the first 20 minutes, describing the film as ‘absolutely unwatchable’.