Backlash as Whoopi Goldberg doubles down on holocaust race claims

Furious viewers are demanding Whoop Golberg’s resignation from ABC after The View host repeated in an interview that the Holocaust “wasn’t about race.”

Goldberg, whose real name is Caryn Johnson, sparked outrage earlier this year when she claimed on air that the Holocaust was not about “race.”

She apologized after an angry backlash, and ABC suspended her for two weeks, but stopped short of firing her — a decision that enraged network staffers.

This week she echoed the comments in an interview with The Times of London, saying: ‘They killed people they considered mentally disturbed. And then they made this decision.’

Holocaust survivor and author Lucy Lipiner, 89, said Whoopi ‘continues to use the Holocaust as her punching bag’

Backlash: Many Jewish authors, journalists and activists are calling for Goldberg to be taken off the air, saying her comments are “proof” she has learned “nothing”

She also claimed to have been unfairly “cancelled” despite still having her well-paid job.

Now many of those who criticized her in February at the time of the original violation are calling for her to be fired or resigned.

The Times of Israel called her comments “incendiary,” while Holocaust survivors and Jewish journalists said she had learned “nothing.”

Whoopi Goldberg continues to use the Holocaust as her punching bag. We told her that her comments are harming us and she just doesn’t care.

Goldberg sparked outrage by claiming on The View in February that the Holocaust was “not about race” because it’s “two white groups of people.” In a new interview, she repeated her claims

In 2017, Whoopi released a line of ‘ugly holiday sweaters’. Some had a black Santa, others had a mixed race couple kissing under the mistletoe. This one depicted an Octopus as a Menorah

Whoopi Goldberg’s 1993 “Jewish American Princess Fried Chicken” recipe that the ADL called “offensive” and “anti-Semitic”

“I survived the Nazis and the Holocaust, so I’ll be damned if I let myself be dominated by a comedy that has been, with a fake Jewish name,” 89-year-old Holocaust survivor and author Lucy Lipiner tweeted.

Lipiner’s book, Long Journey Home, tells how she fled Nazi Germany with her parents as a child.

So Whoopi Goldberg’s *apology* and two-week suspension from The View didn’t really mean much, did it?

“I’m starting to think that education about the Holocaust isn’t enough to change the anti-Semitic attitudes that are deeply ingrained in many big-platform celebrities,” said Joel Petlin.

Eve Barlow, a Jewish journalist who spoke out against Whoopi in February, also pointed to her false claim that she was cancelled.

“Can someone tell Whoopi Goldberg that you can’t get fired for anti-Semitism while still getting a platform on the mainstream media?

“Sincerely—a Jew who has been cancelled.”

Human rights attorney Arsen Ostrovsky tweeted: “So, after supposed ‘apologies’ earlier this year, Whoopi Goldberg is doubling down on her vile comments that the Holocaust wasn’t about race, but instead ‘white on white’ violence.”

“Someone get this ignorant fool out of the sky!”

Surviving children in Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp after liberation, 1945. Godlberg said it was not an act of racism because two white groups were involved

Ari Ingel, who heads the Creative Community for Peace, a non-profit organization set up to combat anti-Semitism in the film industry, said anti-Semitism was “deeply entrenched” in Goldberg.

The TV host’s comments in January weren’t her only remarks about Judaism and the Jewish community.

She has told in the past that she changed her name from Johnson to Goldberg, deliberately choosing a Jewish name because it belonged to “a Jewish ancestor.”

In 1993, she submitted a recipe for “Jewish American Princess Chicken” to a celebrity cookbook that mocked the stereotype of a young Jewish woman as spoiled and wealthy.

She has also designed a range of Menorah themed Hanukah sweaters for retail outlets.

Goldberg claimed in her interview with The Times that she was “canceled” due to comments she said were still not offensive.

When the interviewer reminded her that Jews, especially in the eyes of Nazis, are a race, she said, “Yeah, but isn’t that the killer?”

“The oppressor tells you what you are. Why do you believe them? They are Nazis. Why believe what they say?’

“Remember who they killed first. They didn’t kill a race; they were physically killing. They killed people they thought were mentally disturbed. And then they made this decision.’

Her argument hinges on her comparison of Jews to black people.

‘It doesn’t change the fact that you couldn’t say it to a Jew on the street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them. That was the point I was making,” she said.

While she still doesn’t see anything wrong with what she said, “you would have thought I took a big, old stinky mess on the table, naked,” she said.