Back To The Future’s Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox reunite at Comic Con

They are best known for their legendary roles in Back To The Future.

And now Marty McFly and Doctor Emmett Brown have arrived in New York almost 40 years after the sci-fi fantasy film saga was released, reuniting to talk of their previous adventures.

Star actors Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox, who played Doc Brown and Marty respectively, sat in the Javit’s Centre in New York for the Comic Con festival to join in on the panel conversation about the film trilogy.

It’s Marty and Doctor Brown! Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox have arrived in New York 40 years after the sci-fi fantasy film saga, reuniting to talk of their previous adventures

Back in the day: Michael J. Fox (left as Marty) and Christopher Lloyd (right as Doctor Emmett Brown) starred in the Back To The Future franchise since the 1980s

Taking to the stage to thousands of Back To The Future fans in New York, Canadian-American actor Michael, 61, recounted how he and Emmy-award-winning Christopher, 83, met for the first time.

‘The best part of this movie was working with Chris,’ he said, also adding that he found it ‘fun’ working with Chris ‘because he’s just genius’.

He also said that the pair had an ‘immediate chemistry’ – while Lloyd called Fox the ‘King of Exposition’.

Michael’s health has been the topic of many fans’ concern since his diagnosis of Parkinsons’ Disease back in 1991.

It was evident that the degenerative disease was taking its physical toll on Michael’s body as he was seen staggering as he walked on stage at Comic Con on Saturday.

Reunited: Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox, who played the Doctor and Marty respectively, sat in the Javit’s Centre in New York to join in on the panel conversation about the film trilogy

But despite the rigidity and slowness in movement as he continues to experience the advances stages of the illness, he seemed in good spirits as he gave a cheery wave to the thousands of fans who gave him and Christopher Lloyd a standing ovation.

The pair also shared a heartfelt embrace – and Lloyd held his friend and former co-star as he hunched into his arms.

Fans who couldn’t make it to New York themselves shared their emotion when watching footage of the pair reuniting at Comic Con on Twitter.

Lots of people acknowledged Michael’s bravery at continuing to make public appearances despite the decline in his health.

Emotional reunion: Fans who couldn’t make it to New York themselves shared their emotion when watching footage of the pair reuniting at Comic Con on Twitter

A user said: ‘His legacy will out live most. A great team.’

Another said: ‘When you feel all down on yourself think of Michael. If he can go on so can you. Count your blessing. Life ain’t so bad.’

One wrote: ‘Lump in throat time. Tragic to see the decline, brave man though.’

Another similarly added: ‘It’s those onions I peeled earlier, I swear,’ and another said: ‘So sad watching him.’

Sharing appreciation for the money raised by Michael’s charity, another said: ‘Back to the Future was a fabulous movie. That’s enough right? No, not close.

‘Michael J. Fox has raised over 1.5billion [dollars] for Parkinson’s Research. Remarkable!!!’

A superfan wrote on the social media platform: ‘If you were a teenager in 1985, then Michael J. Fox was your guy.

Welcomed by applause: Talking to thousands of fans in New York, Canadian-American actor Michael J. Fox, 61, recounted how he and Emmy-award-winning Christopher, 83, first met

Team: Christopher and Michael J. Fox made up the iconic duo of Doc Brown and Marty McFly

‘Marty McFly in Back to the Future is the coolest teenager in cinema history.

‘Watching him hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful.’

In June, 61-year-old shared how his illness impacted his acting career and the type of projects he now takes.

While appearing on Mike Birbiglia’s ‘Working It Out‘ podcast he admitted that remembering lines has become harder since he was first diagnosed.

‘When I did the spinoff from The Good Wife, which is The Good Fight, I couldn’t remember the lines. I just had this blank, I couldn’t remember the lines,’ he stated.

The Canadian star revealed that he didn’t struggle with his lines when he was younger, as he reminisced on his role on Family Ties, an NBC sitcom that he starred on from 1982 to 1989.

‘I’d go, “I’m in. Mallory, get off the phone.” And I knew it, like in an instant, and it continued to be that way for me,’ the actor said.

‘I have 70 pages of dialogue on a [Brian] De Palma movie, and knowing that a hugely expensive Steadicam shot depends on me knowing the lines — not a trickle of sweat on my brow,’ he added, referring to the 1989 film Casualties of War, where he starred alongside Sean Penn.

Fox admitted that he no longer take projects with a lot of lines: ‘I can’t remember five pages of dialogue. I can’t do it,’ he said. ‘So I go to the beach.’

Michael previously shared his Parkinson’s struggles in a 2020 interview with People, discussing his short-term memory, tremors and rigidity.

Co-stars: ‘The best part of this movie was working with Chris,’ Michael said, also adding that he found it ‘fun’ working with Chris ‘because he’s just genius’

Pals: Neither of them knew what their favourite food from New York was, and then got onto the topic of Broadway and how the film has been adapted into a musical

‘My short-term memory is shot,’ he stated, adding, ‘I always had a real proficiency for lines and memorization. And I had some extreme situations where the last couple of jobs I did were actually really word-heavy parts. I struggled during both of them.’

The actor was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s, a long-term degenerative disorder of the central nervous system, in 1991. He went public with his diagnosis in 1998, and continued his acting career.

On stage on Saturday, Michael touched on his health and spoke about his charity the Michael J. Fox Foundation – the biggest Parkinson’s disease foundation in the world.

He said: ‘Parkinson’s has brought people who are still coming in, but it’s a gift, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.

‘People like Chris have meant so much to me, and so many of you have too.

‘It’s not about what I have, it’s about what you’ve given me – a voice to do that and help people.’

Candid: On stage on Saturday, Michael touched on his health and spoke about his charity the Michael J. Fox Foundation – the biggest Parkinson’s disease foundation in the world

Best friends: Talking about his Parkinson’s disease, Michael J. Fox (pictured hugging Lloyd) said: ‘People like Chris have meant so much to me, and so many of you have too’

Neither of them knew what their favourite food from New York was, and then got onto the topic of Broadway and how the film has been adapted into a musical.

Only in July did Christopher and co-stars Claudia Wells, Frances Lee McCain, Donald Fullilove and screenwriter Bob Gale join cast members at the Adelphi Theatre in London.

In a humorous moment, the pair were asked about if they took anything from the film sets, with Lloyd insisting that he doesn’t ‘do that’ but shortly after revealing that he has a t-shirt from the third film set.

He also adds that his wife, Lisa Loiacono, 52, does not like how it looks on him.

The biggest fans also took to the stage at one point in the panel, taking part in a costume contest with their creative 80’s film outfits.

Returning to New York City for another year, Comic Con has expected to have higher attendance levels than the previous two years, despite a mask mandate still in place at the event.

An estimated 200,000 fans will be making their way to Manhattan’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center between October 6 and October 9.

Comic Con has ‘Mask Stewards’ wandering the halls supplying masks while they ‘ensure all individuals are wearing theirs,’ according to its website. It adds that those unwilling to comply with the mask mandate can be removed or banned from the event without a refund.

In an October 3 tweet, the event said attendees can remove masks while taking photos. Despite this, many fans have been seen milling around the conference center without masks.

San Diego’s Comic Con, which drew about 135,000 attendees in July, also required its costumed fans to wear masks.

Some other famous faces have also been in attendance at the comic convention, including Jameela Jamil who had all eyes on her as she arrived at New York Comic Con on Saturday.

Chat: In a humorous moment, the pair were asked about if they took anything from the film sets, with Lloyd insisting that he doesn’t ‘do that’ but shortly after revealing that he has a t-shirt

Competition: The biggest fans also took to the stage at one point in the panel, taking part in a costume contest with their creative 80’s film outfits

The She-Hulk: Attorney At Law actress, 36, hit the red carpet in a quirky Moschino coat that highlighted her ample cleavage and model legs.

It had cartoony vibe thanks to the red inflatable lapels that formed the shape of a heart, as well as matching faux front pockets.

Chloe Grace Moretz made a promotional appearance for upcoming series The Peripheral during New York Comic Con on Saturday.

The 25-year-old performer appeared to be enjoying her time in front of the audience as she flashed a wide smile while discussing her work on the program.

The upcoming show is currently scheduled to make its debut on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform later this month.

Mindy Kaling also turned heads in a colorful ensemble as she arrived to attend a panel at New York Comic Con earlier on Thursday.

The talented actress, 43, promoted her latest HBO Max animated origin series titled, Velma, which is a spin on the classic Scooby Doo series.

Stylish: Mindy Kaling, 43, donned a vibrant purple and orange ensemble as she attended New York Comic Con earlier on Thursday

Other stars that were in attendance at the anticipated event included Constance Wu, who also has a leading voice role in the Velma animation, and James McAvoy, who promoted the final season of His Dark Materials.

Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis, 69, also appeared on stage for a separate panel chat, reflecting on her time on her iconic back catalogue of films.

Speaking to Drew Barrymore, she spoke about the Halloween franchise, thanking the fans: ‘No matter what I do — whatever the fu*** I do forever — Laurie Strode is because of you and I thank you.’

She got emotional from the moment she sat down when moderator Barrymore first asked about coming to the end of her Halloween series, with the release of Halloween Ends, which is being released next week.

Saturday saw a Star Trek Universe event and dozens of other panels and sessions.

Here she is! Jamie Lee Curtis, 69, also appeared on stage for a separate panel chat, reflecting on her time on the iconic films as Sarda

Emotional: Speaking to Drew Barrymore, she also spoke about the Halloween franchise, thanking the fans: ‘No matter what I do, Laurie Strode is because of you and I thank you’

Chit chat: She got emotional from the moment she sat down when moderator Barrymore first asked about coming to the end of her Halloween series

There she is: Chloe Grace Moretz made a promotional appearance for upcoming series The Peripheral during New York Comic Con on Saturday