Back-to-back meetings really are stressful – they increase brain activity linked to mental efforts

New research shows that the stress you feel during back-to-back meetings is all in your head.

Microsoft’s Human Factors Lab studied the brains of electrical activity participants as they endured one meeting after another, without breaks, and observed a spike in beta wave activity — a characteristic seen during mental exertion.

The team also looked at another group that got a 10-minute break between meetings and found that beta activity dropped, allowing the individual to reset and perform better at their next appointment.

The Microsoft researchers said these findings prove that breaks are necessary to improve people’s ability to focus and engage in meetings and suggest that even grabbing a glass of water or stretching is enough to clear your head.

The survey was released in 2021 as much of the world worked from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, with all meetings held online.

However, now that the world is back to normal and offices are filled with staff, face-to-face meetings are taking up people’s time again.

And the study still applies.

About 14 volunteers were fitted with electroencephalogram (EEG) equipment – a hood to monitor electrical activity in their brains – while attending meetings.

To gauge whether people are engaged or withdrawn, researchers study a brain wave pattern known as frontal alpha asymmetry (the difference between right and left alpha wave activity in the frontal region of the brain). Those who took breaks showed positive asymmetry

On the first day of the study, the group attended series of four half-hour back-to-back meetings, with each conversation devoted to different tasks and with no breaks.

The next day, the participants went through another round of four half-hour meetings, but this time they had a 10-minute break between each session.

‘As we’ve seen in previous studies, the average activity of beta waves – which are associated with stress – increased over time in two consecutive hours of consecutive meetings. In other words, the stress kept piling up,” Microsoft shared in a press release.

“But when participants were given a chance to rest with the help of meditation, beta activity dropped, allowing for a ‘reset’.”

This reset allowed participants to go into the next meeting relaxed, compared to those who had no breaks and were stressed just thinking about the next meeting.

Researchers also analyzed the difference in right and left alpha wave activity across the frontal brain regions, known as frontal alpha asymmetry, which correlates with greater engagement during the meeting.

Positive levels were found in brain wave patterns in participants who had breaks and those who did back-to-back meetings showed stress in the brain.

These individuals also reported that it was more difficult to concentrate and participate in sessions.

Michael Bohan, senior director of Microsoft’s Human Factors Engineering group, which oversaw the project, said in a statement: “Our research shows that breaks are important not just to make us less exhausted at the end of the day, but to actually improve, to focus and be involved during those meetings.’