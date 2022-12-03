‘Back six batters’ – Graeme Smith wants South Africa to have an ‘aggressive mindset’ in Australia

With South Africa still in the process of picking their best squad for the Test tour of Australia, former captain Graeme Smith believes they should maintain an “aggressive mentality” and field six batters and five bowlers.

“I would like to see South Africa get their six batters back,” Smith told ESPNcricinfo. “I think there’s always that fear because the batter was weak. They’ve always tried to play the extra batter. Maybe that can be a defensive mindset and not an aggressive mindset. I’d like to see them adopt an aggressive mindset.

“You have Lungi Ngidi, you have Marco Jansen. You have [Kagiso] Rabada and Anrich Nortje, and you have Keshav Maharaj, who are all excellent Test bowlers and can really win games on their own. Work the batters, have the six batters hit in partnerships and get totals. If you get the totals you want, bowlers can win your games. And South Africa should choose the bowlers who can win your games.”

South Africa’s Test captain Dean Elgar had suggested that they were still “in discussion” about playing an extra batsman to extend their line-up. South Africa are currently second in the World Test Championship table, but their batsmen have not achieved great numbers in recent years. They have since early 2020 only six centuries in 19 games, the fewest of the teams that make up the WTC. In their previous Test series, which they lost 2–1 to hosts England in August–September, they had only one batsman in their top five run-catchers. They were also knocked out under 200 four times in that series.

Smith also said South Africa needed to focus on building partnerships. They’ve just had it nine century grandstands in the past two years, which is again the fewest of the nine teams competing in the World Test Championships.

“I think when you tour Australia you have to be prepared to be in someone else’s country for a while. Crowd… and the players who play the game hard so you definitely have to be mentally prepared Graham Smith know a thing or two about revs down

“If you can get those partnerships more than 100-150 together then you start to make an impact on the team’s innings. I think when you’re under pressure you tend to focus on yourself and the pressure gets just getting bigger how you can work together as a batting unit to put up totals there in Australia will be key obviously you need some of your big players to perform well and take the pressure off the youngsters .”

Bowling in South Africa remains their greatest strength. Their bowling average of 24.94 is the second lowest, while their 46.7 strike rate is the best among Test playing teams in the last two years.

One of the standouts in this department was Rabada, who has been their linchpin in all formats. Of the bowlers who have taken more than 50 wickets since 2020, only his teammate Nortje has a better bowling success rate than him. Rabada is the only fast bowler to be part of South Africa’s successful 2016 Test tour of Australia when he took 15 wickets in six innings.

Prior to this tour, however, Rabada admitted that the amount of cricket being played was a concern and it needed to be “managed”.

“The thing about KG is he’s at the center of South African cricket right now, so when he’s not playing it’s noticeable,” said Smith. “But it’s about producing enough talent that you can afford to give a player a break here and there. At the moment you know that during a World Cup and a big tour to Australia, he has to play his part there. play. And also as he gets more.” experience, he learns to manage himself and to stay focused on what’s important.”

While Elgar said his side was prepared for a “spicy” series against the current No. 1 Test team, Smith, who has been part of three bilateral tours to Australia, said South Africa should only focus on on-field matches.

“I think when you tour Australia you have to be prepared to be in someone else’s country for a period of time. Crowds… and the players playing the game hard, so you definitely have to be mentally prepared. I think the key is always playing good cricket it’s the only way I’ve found over the years lost once very badly and won twice if you can play really good cricket and turn it all around and the home side under pressure is coming. So I hope that South Africa focuses on their performance, particularly their batsmen. There is some talent in the bowling ranks, [but] if the batters can pick up some runs in Australia, you have a chance to beat them.”