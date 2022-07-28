Back on! Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez confirm rekindled relationship rumors as they take a joy ride

Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez confirm their revived relationship rumors as they enjoy a romantic cruise on his Harley Davidson in Malibu, California, on Thursday afternoon.

Less than a month after they reportedly broke up after months of quiet dating, the 42-year-old Aquaman star and actress, 32, looked cozy as she wrapped her arms around him as they took his motorcycle for a pleasure ride through a windy road.

For their first public outing as a couple, the hunk wore a pink hoodie, matching helmet and gray pants, while his other half wore a college jacket with yellow sleeves, black pants and white sneakers.

The day before, Gonzalez stepped out in a white crop top and pink pants while she ran errands before heading to her husband’s house for their fun-filled excursion on his helicopter.

At the time of their breakup, a source noted that a contributing factor to their brief separation was that the father of two and the Ambulance actress are “just very different people.”

“They love each other very much because they went out quietly for a while before it went public,” an insider said. People after they initially stopped. “They are in different life stages.”

Still, the source revealed that the former lovebirds “hoped they might get out” and have been dating exclusively since they were introduced in February.

Momoa broke up with his estranged wife Lisa Bonet in January of this year after 16 years together.

Lisa, 54, and Jason were married for five years and welcomed two children before announcing their divorce to the world.

Multiple People insiders recently confirmed that the Braven actor has entered into a romance with Gonzalez, although a source noted, “It’s nothing serious yet.”

“They’re dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place and working on Fast X. He’s pretty busy and he’s in a good place,” a source told the outlet during the early days of their relationship.

To hear another insider say, “They’re both busy with work, but having a good time together. It’s nothing serious yet.’

Although Lisa and Jason first became a couple in 2005, they waited until 2017 to get married and tied the knot in an intimate, secret wedding.

Over the course of their relationship, they welcomed two children into the world – daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

Jason and Lisa announced their separation together in January in a co-written statement he posted to his Instagram page.

“We have all felt the pressures and changes of these transformative times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception… feeling and growing through the seismic shifts that are taking place,” they wrote.

‘The love between us continues and develops in a way that it wants to know and experience. We set each other free to be who we learn to become,” the statement added, noting: “Our unwavering commitment to this sacred life and our children.”