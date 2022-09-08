Bachelor’s Holly and Jimmy put on a glamorous display at at the MG ZS Electric Vehicle launch

<!–

Single couple Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston made their red carpet debut as an engaged couple on Wednesday.

The lovebirds, who announced their engagement last month, looked absolutely smitten when they MG ZS electric vehicle launch in Sydney.

Holly posed with her arm around her pilot fiancé and smiled as she flashed her diamond engagement ring for the cameras.

Newly engaged bachelor couple Jimmy Nicholson, 32, (left) Holly Kingston, 28, (right) put on a stylish display as they attended the launch of the MG ZS Electric Vehicle in Sydney on Wednesday

Holly, 28, looked quintessentially stylish in a checked pink and red midi dress and contrasting turquoise heels.

The blonde stylist completed her look with a cream-colored bag with handles and red earrings.

Smitten Jimmy, 32, meanwhile dressed to impress in a moss-colored blazer, khaki pants and a white shirt with pinstripe collar.

Sunrise co-host David Koch (left) mingled with the guests and posed next to the show car

Seven sports reporter Mel McLaughlin looked chic in a black lace dress and matching blazer

Television host Jamie Durie also looked sleek in a navy blue suit and black business shirt.

His look was completed with a colorful pocket square and black patent leather shoes.

Elsewhere, The Challenge star Suzan Mutesi turned heads in a black sequined maxi dress with a bold thigh split.

Big Brother winner Chad Hurst smoldered in a black suit and shirt

Several influencers also appeared, including Chloe Cant (left) and Mimi Elashiry (right)

Byron Baes star Alex Reid (right) and comedian Starr McGowan (left) posed together at the event

Her glitzy look was topped off with dramatic earrings and pink jeweled heels.

Other attendees included Sunrise co-host David Koch, MasterChef star Alvin Quah and Seven sports reporter Mel McLaughlin.

Big Brother winner Chad Hurst, boxer Harry Garside and Byron Baes star Alex Reid were also spotted on the red carpet.

Several influencers also appeared, including Millie Ford, Mimi Elashiry and Chloe Cant.

The 2022 MG ZS EV was unveiled at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney.

The car is considered to be the cheapest electric car available on the Australian market.

Boxer Harry Garside (left) caught the eye in a gray checked suit paired with a layered necklace, while MasterChef star Alvin Quah sported a striking scarf and bright yellow glasses

The 2022 MG ZS EV was unveiled on Wednesday at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney