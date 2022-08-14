Bachelor’s Deanna Salvemini Announces She’s Expecting Child With Boyfriend Mitch

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The single Deanna Salvemini, who appeared on the 2018 season of Nick Cummins, has announced that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Mitch.

The 31-year-old nurse shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday evening.

She uploaded a much-loved photo next to her friend, a videographer, writing, “There are actually 3 people in the first photo.”

She also included the hashtag #January23, revealing that she is currently five months pregnant.

The first photo shows Mitch hugging Deanna as she looks into the distance, while the second is an echo.

Deanna’s post was soon inundated with comments from her friends and Bachelor co-stars.

“CONGRATULATIONS,” wrote Jamie Lee Dayz, who appeared on Brooke Blurton’s season.

While it’s unclear how long the couple has been dating, Deanna and Mitch shared their first photo together on Instagram on January 20 of this year.

Deanna was previously romantically linked to Frazer Neate after his split from Montana Strauss.

Deanna has worked in fitness and human movement for many years with her personal training and rehabilitation qualifications.

She is currently listed as a registered nurse in a facial clinic.