Bachelorette’s Darvid Garayeli shows off his fitness transformation after split with Brooke Blurton

He broke up with Bachelorette star Brooke Blurton last year.

And it seems that Darvid Garayeli has cured his heartbreak by hitting the gym.

The former reality star, 28, debuted his incredible body transformation on Tuesday, revealing that he has lost a whopping 25kg.

The tall, dark and handsome star shared before and after photos of the results and showed off his billowing abs.

“I feel pretty great,” he began his Instagram caption.

Crazy what you can achieve in a few months. The second photo is me earlier this year, I was out of the routine behind the @bacheloretteau for a while, gave up my physical job and moved cities.

“Movement has been a big part of my adult life. It’s the only thing I struggle with and once I started moving again I felt so much better.”

He continued, “I can honestly say that this is the first time I’ve just enjoyed training instead of focusing on how I look and the results have come.”

Darvid added that he had no intention of sharing his latest post, but said it could encourage someone else to start their fitness journey.

“But I just thought f**k it, hopefully it puts someone in gear to take the first step, whatever that may be. It will make you feel so much better,” he added.

The fitness attorney then went on to detail his third photo, which was taken of him during his senior year of school.

“Oh and the last photo is of me in senior year of school, when I saw that photo I woke up the next day and everything changed, losing 25kg in six months,” Darvid wrote.

Darvid’s transformation comes after his shock separation from Bachelorette Brooke after less than three months of being together.

Although they both agreed to split up late last year, Darvid was the first to announce it publicly.

“Starting the new year with an end to one chapter and hopefully the beginning of another,” he wrote on New Year’s Day.

“Unfortunately, Brooke and I broke up. While we both really thought we were each other’s person, things change and that’s okay.”

The split then turned bitter when Brooke wiped all evidence from her Instagram of the couple living together in Melbourne.

In June, Darvid revealed where he stands with ex Brooke after a fan questioned him about their friendship status.

“It’s a strong no from me,” he wrote alongside a skull emoji.

At the time of their breakup, Brooke tried to keep details about the end of their relationship a secret, but more recently Brooke confessed to NITV that she felt Darvid wanted to “humiliate” her by making their breakup public.

Brooke told the network she had “no choice” to make the split so public, and wished Darvid had waited to announce it.

They have also unfollowed and blocked each other on social media.