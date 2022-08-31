Bachelorette star Charles Newling texted mother death threats about stepfather

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Bachelorette star has been convicted of texting gruesome death threats to his mother, warning that he would “torture” and “kill” her 20-year-old husband.

Charles Stanley Newling, 36, who was featured on the 2018 season of the hit reality show, was confronted Wednesday in Sydney’s Waverley Local Court, accused of using a carriage service to threaten death after he killed 37 on April 25. had sent messages over a three-hour period when he had been drinking.

Terrified of the ordeal, his mother texted back and threatened to call the police, but Newling replied by writing, “hahaha,” the Daily Telegram reported.

“I shot down two cops and two guards and got away with it. This is a walk in the park,’ he said.

“You’re still controlled by that scourging of a husband…

“I’m going to kill him in front of your eyes one day before I go… You have no idea what I’m capable of, just know it won’t be pretty… TDK RIP. The P stands for piss not piece, because I’m going to piss on him after I torture the low life C***.’

The Waverley Local Court in Sydney heard that Charles Stanley Newling, 36 (pictured), sent horrific messages to his mother who threatened to kill her husband on April 25 for a period of three hours after he drank

Newling was a contestant on the 2018 season of the hit reality show The Bachelorette

The court heard how his mother and stepfather had become extremely afraid of Newling’s behavior towards them and hadn’t spoken to him in a while.

Newling started the barrage of messages by texting his mom, “Just so you know I’m alive, doing well and thinking of you xx.”

His mom replied “good news” and sent some love heart emojis.

However, this seemed to deter Newling, who then started the tirade of death threats to his stepfather.

‘What if I’m out now… Think the police can come soon… I know where you live, where you work, where you eat, where you sleep. For all you know I’m in your backyard now,” one of the messages read.

Magistrate Ross Hudson said the messages (pictured) caused ‘fear, torment and horror’

The messages soon became even darker.

“I’d rather be in jail for life killing that bastard than living the life you both gave me… His throat will be slit the next time he tries to go to work… or maybe when he’s on the job is… Or maybe when he takes out the trash cans… I know all your moves.

“I hope you have a good watchdog because the police won’t do anything, not even with an AVO on me. They will not sit in front of your house. How does it feel to know that a knife is coming to his neck on your *** from a husband, you have no idea where or when.’

Magistrate Ross Hudson acknowledged that Newling had suffered significant childhood trauma, including caring for his biological father when he was a teenager after having an accident and becoming paralyzed.

His father died later in 2018 from a painkiller overdose.

Newling’s attorney Scott Schaudin said his client struggled with alcohol abuse but had spent a lot of time contributing to the community.

When Newling’s mother replied that she was going to the police, he laughed it off

“He had a full-time job as a builder…he seems very clear and rational these days,” he said.

However, Magistrate Hudson said he must reckon with the “fear, torment and horror” caused by Newling’s messages.

Newling was initially denied bail for the felony of using a carriage service to threaten death and has been in custody since August 17.

At the time of the threats, he was on court order after a mediocre drink-driving in 2021.

Magistrate Hudson convicted Newling and sentenced him to 13 months in prison for community service.