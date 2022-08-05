Bachelorette star Ali Oetjen shows off incredibly RIPPED figure as she trains for celeb boxing match

She will face SAS Australia star Jessica Peris in a celebrity boxing match on October 15.

And on Friday saw former Bachelorette star Ali Oetjen training for the showdown, looking incredibly ripped.

The 36-year-old fitness buff worked out a sweat shadow boxing session with her personal trainer on the Sunshine Coast, looking toned and toned in a bright blue crop top and high-waisted leggings.

Ali paired the look with black sneakers and pulled her long blonde locks back and away from her face.

She showed off a deep golden tan and her washboard abs as she worked out.

Ali prepares to fight SAS Australia star Jessica Peris.

The blonde bombshell appeared laser-focused as she trained.

The fight takes place as part of Team Ellis Boxing’s highly anticipated ‘Fight At First Sight’ event on October 15.

Married At First Sight groomsmen Brent Vitiello and Daniel Holmes will also face each other at an upcoming celebrity boxing match.

The event will also see fellow MAFS groom Jackson Lonie fight Sam Cararro who appeared in the season last year.

Ali rose to fame in The Bachelor Australia in 2013 with Tim Robards, before starring in The Bachelorette in 2018, where she fell in love with Taite Radley.

She also completed another TV stint on SAS Australia in 2020.

Earlier last month, Ali was seen at a picnic in Eumundi with a new mystery man, believed to be her boyfriend.