Bachelorette star Ali Oetjen shows off her new underboob tattoo

Former bachelor Ali Oetjen has expanded her tattoo collection.

The 36-year-old yoga teacher took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal her new underboob tattoo.

Dressed in a revealing maroon top, the new design features a snake with butterfly-like wings and floral details.

“So much depth and meaning in every mark on this tattoo,” she said in a video, showing the new ink up close.

Ali explained that ceremonial tattooing was an intuitive piece that reflected a recent journey she took.

It’s not the first time Ali has been inked.

Her collection of ink includes a colorful crystal on the underside of her right arm and a series of ceremonial tattoos on her hand.

It comes after Ali sensationally claimed she had supernatural powers.

Last week, she shared her bizarre revelation that she somehow “transported her cells 40 kilometers away” without actually moving her body.

“This has driven me crazy!” Ali wrote next to a close-up photo of a sports watch on her wrist.

“When I drove the car from the gym to the beach, I imagined I had to transport my cells and heart from the gym to the beach instead of driving,” she continued.

The fitness influencer insisted that despite how strange it may sound, her watch is proof that the mind has untapped abilities.

“I know it sounds weird, but I believe we are so powerful!!!” she wrote.

It comes after the fitness influencer insisted that despite how strange it may sound, her watch is proof that the mind has untapped abilities. But a closer look at her watch suggests that Ali may have misread the cosmic signs