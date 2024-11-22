Bachelor vet JoJo Fletcher reveals how she stays a size 2 during the holidays as she stuns in silky dresses

Veteran Bachelor JoJo Fletcher is ready for the holidays.

Earlier this month, the beauty debuted her new clothing line for Cupshe, which she models herself.

The blonde also spoke to DailyMail.com about how she stays fit during the colder months, when heavier foods like steak and potatoes are served.

“The holidays can be a challenge to stay on track, but I try to keep a balanced approach,” she told DailyMail.com.

‘I stay active by doing things I enjoy, like going for walks, doing Pilates, playing pickleball, or doing quick exercises at home. I really like Pickleball because it’s so fast and fun, it’s my new favorite sport.’

And he loves the new Cupshe. line.

Veteran Bachelor JoJo Fletcher is ready for the holidays. Earlier this month, the beauty debuted her new clothing line for Cupshe, which she models herself.

The blonde also spoke to DailyMail.com about how she stays fit during the colder months, when heavier foods like steak and potatoes are served.

‘I’m very excited about this new line! It truly captures the essence of Christmas style: fun, festive and effortlessly stylish.

‘Each piece feels special, whether it’s the bold dresses or the cozy sweaters, and I love how versatile the collection is. I wanted to make sure there was something for everyone and I feel like we achieved that.

“Overall, I’m incredibly proud of how everything turned out and I can’t wait to see people using it and feeling confident during the holiday season.”

And he named his favorite.

‘It’s hard to choose just one, but I have to say that the square-neck long sequin dress in burgundy is my favorite.

‘It’s incredibly flattering and adds just the right amount of shine while keeping you elegant and sophisticated.

‘The fit is impeccable and the way it hugs your body feels so luxurious. It’s one of those dresses that instantly makes you feel confident the moment you put it on!

She also talked about her style.

“The holidays can be a challenge to stay on track, but I try to keep a balanced approach,” she told DailyMail.com.

‘My holiday style is definitely about feeling festive but comfortable. I think the holidays are a perfect excuse to be a little more daring, whether it’s with bright details, rich textures, or vibrant colors. For this Cupshe holiday collection, I wanted to create pieces that bring that same vibe, whether it’s a cozy yet stylish sweater for family gatherings or a stunning dress that makes you feel confident at any event. It’s about having those pieces that make you feel amazing.”

The Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher party collection is a new collaboration co-designed with their 2024 Spokesperson of the Year, Fletcher.

Following the success of their swimsuit co-design collaboration in June 2024, this new collection marks their first foray into apparel with Fletcher. The collection features 23 party-ready looks, available in sizes XS to XL, with prices ranging from $23.99 to $99.99.

‘I stay active by doing things I enjoy, like going for walks, doing Pilates, playing pickleball, or doing quick exercises at home. “I really like Pickleball because it’s very fast and fun, it’s my new favorite sport,” he added.

And he loves the new Cupshe line, he said. ‘It’s been a really fun year working so closely with the Cupshe team! “I was excited and honored to design their first co-designed clothing collection,” says Fletcher.

Designed to capture the magic of the holiday season, the collection offers versatile day and evening styles in two categories: Festive Dressy Casual and Holiday Evening Party. The Festive Dressy Casual line features sweaters, dresses, tailored pants and sequin skirts in neutral tones and soft textures, accented with pops of red and metallics. The Holiday Evening Party line features luxurious fabrics such as velvet, satin and metallics, with dresses and jumpsuits in rich shades of red, emerald green and jewel tones.

‘It’s been a really fun year working so closely with the Cupshe team! It was a pleasure and honor for me to design their first co-designed clothing collection,” says Fletcher.

‘The inspiration for this Christmas collection came very naturally to me and the team. Since the holidays are about spending time with those you love most, I wanted to make sure there was something for everyone. This collection is all about combining cozy, festive spirits for casual daytime gatherings with bold, elevated looks for any evening party!

Jessie Han, Senior Marketing Director at Cupshe, adds: “Having been instrumental in many Cupshe milestones – from our first swimming collaboration to being our first global spokesperson – it seemed natural to take our partnership to the next level.” JoJo is incredibly hands-on, from fabric selection to accessories and styling. “This marks our first co-design of Cupshe apparel, and working with her is always an exciting journey full of fresh and creative discoveries.”