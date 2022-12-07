Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Bachelor star Zilda Williams makes a stunning appearance at the Lulu Swimwear launch in New Zealand

by Merry
written by Merry
Bachelor star Zilda Williams, 39, (pictured) showed off her famous cleavage in a plunging blue gown as she resurfaced at Lulu Swimwear's launch party in New Zealand on Tuesday

Remember me? Bachelor star Zilda Williams flaunts her famous cleavage in a plunging blue gown as she resurfaces at the New Zealand swimwear brand’s launch

By Kinta Walsh cotton for Daily Mail Australia

published: 10:39, Dec 7, 2022 | Updated: 10:39, Dec 7, 2022

Zilda Williams quickly became a tabloid favorite after her brief appearance on Sam Wood’s season of The Bachelor in 2015.

And the blonde bombshell, 39, showed off her famous curves again on Tuesday at Lulu Swimwear’s launch party in her home country of New Zealand.

The glamor model put on a very busty display in a plunging, sequin-covered blue dress with a cut-out midriff.

The long sleeves offered a touch of modesty while the high thigh split showed off her incredibly toned legs.

She accessorized with a white-and-rose gold bag to match her strappy beige heels.

Her makeup was kept minimal, with just a touch of luminous foundation, bronzer and fake lashes, while her golden locks were pulled back into a wavy low ponytail.

The look was a throwback to the low-cut dresses and plunging tops the former Maxim model once flaunted around Bondi and the Gold Coast.

Not long after becoming famous, Williams moved home to Zeeland to start a new life away from the celebrity spotlight.

She briefly pursued a career in MMA before settling down as an account manager at a major corporation.

At the height of her fame, the blonde beauty was a fixture of the Sydney social scene and a target of local paparazzi.

She was also linked to multiple celebrities, including Firass Dirani and Shane Warne.

Williams is best known for appearing on Sam Wood’s season of The Bachelor in 2015, where she was evicted after the first episode.

She was also known for her FF breast implants, shrinking them down to DDs before gaining weight, then swelling them back up to EE.

“My back pain is excruciating and I can’t find many clothes that fit the rest of my body,” she previously told Daily Mail Australia.

