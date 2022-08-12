Bachelor star slams rocker Tommy Lee after shocking fans with X-rated full frontal nude selfie

Former Bachelor star turned influencer Alex Nation has criticized Mötley Crüe star Tommy Lee after he shared an X-rated full frontal nude selfie on Instagram on Thursday night.

The 30-year-old Aussie reality star left a scathing comment under the rocker’s post before it was removed.

“If this was a woman…” Alex wrote below.

Alex was seemingly referring to Instagram’s strict nudity regulations and the policy regarding female nipples in photos.

Nudity is banned on the social media website, as well as most “female” nipple pictures.

Instagram specifies, however, “But photos in the context of breastfeeding, childbirth and afterbirth, health-related situations (e.g. post-mastectomy, breast cancer awareness, or gender confirmation surgery) or protest action are allowed.”

Tommy’s obscene post was left for hours before being removed.

Tommy has fans this week by posting a full frontal nude photo on his Instagram

The legendary rocker, 59, shared a photo of his famously tattooed body on Thursday, sitting on what appeared to be the edge of a bathtub.

The image shows Tommy wearing nothing but a necklace and nipple rings while exposing his genitals to his 1.4 million fans on the social media platform.

The Mötley Crüe star captioned the NSFW image: “Ooooopppsss.”

The father of two, who was previously married to Pamela Anderson and infamously starred in a sex tape with her, was soon inundated with comments.

Tommy even shocked his wife Brittany Furlan, 35, who quickly wrote “OH MY GOD” alongside the offending image.

“TOMMY DOWN THE PHONE NOW,” commented one fan, while comedian Ryan Sickler preferred the post to be in a good mood.

“Does the camera add 5 lbs?” he wrote, garnering over 1,000 likes.

Even Grindr – the online dating app for gays, bisexuals, transgenders and queers – had to say ‘wrong app, honey’ with a wink.

Meanwhile, other followers quickly expressed concern, with one writing, “Please put the phone down.”

Tommy found his post clearly hilarious. The star soon followed him with an image of an elephant staring at a nude male model, waving his trunk

Influencer Daniel Mac added: ‘How long will this last?’, before another fan joked: ‘TOM YOU CANT POST THIS ON INSTAGRAM’

Tommy found his post clearly hilarious. The star quickly followed suit with an image of an elephant staring at a nude male model, waving his trunk.

It was captioned, “How do you breathe through that little thing?” – no doubt a reference to the size of Lee’s manhood.

Tommy recently gained a new fan base after his relationship with Pamela Anderson was revisited in the dramatic miniseries Pam & Tommy.

While Anderson wasn’t happy with the racy biopic, Lee was supportive of the series, which follows their tumultuous relationship and their stolen sex tape.