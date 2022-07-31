Bachelor star Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins’ fiancée Alexandra George celebrates baby shower

Alexandra George, the gorgeous fiance of Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins, held a baby shower on Sunday before welcoming the couple’s first child.

The jewelry designer shared a series of photos on Instagram, describing the celebration with family and friends.

‘Beautiful baby shower for our little one. So lucky to call these beautiful women family. Feeling the love,” she wrote in a caption.

Alexandra added: ‘Ps. All parenting advice is welcome.

She wrote in a second caption, “My sisters from another gentleman. I couldn’t imagine not living with my family without the support of the Cummins girls! Love you all’.

In the photos, Alexandra rocked her baby bump as she posed in a gorgeous floral maxi dress.

The beauty was absolutely radiant as she enjoyed a delicious juice on the beautiful shindig

The designer, who donned Chloe slides, was surrounded by female relatives of her fiancé

The party was decorated with trinkets for the guests, who sit down together for a sumptuous meal.

The event appeared to be held in a private residence decorated with framed paintings, with the guests later posing in a palm-lined courtyard.

Former Bachelor star and retired rugby union player Nick shared the happy news of his impending fatherhood in an Instagram post on Easter Sunday.

The 34-year-old shared an image of him posing next to girlfriend Alexandra George, with the couple sharing a hug, with a sweet caption.

“My love and I are looking forward to the arrival of our little badger pup,” he wrote.

Alexandra also shared the same image on her own Instagram, as well as an ultrasound of their baby.

‘We decided to make a little hybrid!! I can’t wait to share this next chapter with the love of my life. Soon we will welcome our little badger cub into this world,” she wrote.

Nick debuted his new romance with Alexandra in January 2021 on Instagram.

He shared a photo of them cozying up on a boat watching the sunset.

Alexandra and Nick were vacationing at the idyllic Kingfisher Bay Resort on Fraser Island, Queensland at the time.

Later that month, Alexandra finally shared a photo of herself and her reality TV star, officially making them Instagram.

In the photos, the former bachelor and brunette jewelry designer posed outside the Daly Waters Pub in the Northern Territory.

In March last year, the couple proved they were still going strong, with Alexandra sharing two photos on Instagram of the couple sharing a sweet hug.

In June 2020, The Daily Telegraph reported that Nick had found love with Alexandra and that they were locked up together in Seal Rocks, on the north coast of New South Wales.

Nick called Alexandra “my four-month darling” in April 2021, officially making the romance last about 16 months.

This is the former rugby union star’s first serious relationship since he caused a stir by failing to pick a winner in The Bachelor’s 2018 final.

Nick left finalists Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman heartbroken after dumping them both at the final for failing to fall in love.