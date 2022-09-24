Bachelor star Laura Byrne reveals she previously dated a ‘serial cheater’

Laura Byrne has shared how dating a cheating ex left her self-esteem at an all-time low.

The former Bachelor star, 38, who is now happily engaged to Matty ‘J’ Johnson, 35, revealed she was devastated by a man who couldn’t stay faithful.

“My ex was a serial cheater, but I took him back every time,” she writes in her new book, We Love Love, as published by Body+Soul Magazine.

“It’s not surprising that my self-esteem was shot. Even though I wanted better for myself, I considered giving him another chance because I loved him, and the fear of being alone was just too great,” she continued.

“It took me a long time to come to the sobering realization that I was the common denominator in my s****y dating choices.

“Learning about attachment styles allowed me to look back on my childhood and my relationship with my parents to help me unpack a lot of the mess I carried with me,” she added.

Laura and her radio co-star Brittany Hockley have co-written the upcoming book We Love Love.

They are best known for their time on their respective seasons of The Bachelor, as well as their radio show and podcast of the same name, Life Uncut.

Fortunately, Laura found her true love in Matty after that devastating dating experience.

Laura and Matty are one of the most successful couples to come out of The Bachelor and fall in love during the 2017 season.

Matty and Laura share two children – daughters Marlie-Mae, three, and Lola, two, together.

They got engaged while on holiday in Fiji in April 2018, but have yet to get married.

While Laura has become a radio and podcast star, Matty also hosts a finance podcast called The Penny Drops.