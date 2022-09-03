Bachelor star Keira Maguire turns heads as she flaunts her incredible figure in racy dress

<!–

Reality TV star Keira Maguire made sure all eyes were on her on Friday as she showed off her stunning figure.

The 36-year-old posted a gallery of sizzling snaps on Instagram showing her in a skimpy red and orange dress that left little to the imagination.

Her washboard abs, toned arms and legs, and luscious chocolate brown hair were worlds away from her 2016 blonde look on The Bachelor.

The health and beauty influencer boldly wrote alongside her photos that “this dress is everything, just wait till you see it in black.”

She radiated confidence and style in the beautiful photos she shared with her 140,000 followers.

Many of her fans were quick to complement her enviable figure, with Love Island Australia star Margarita Smith responding with three fire emojis.

Another gushed the photos were ‘beautiful, brunette suits you.’

The secret to Keira’s physique is hot Pilates, with the reality star attending five classes a week.

Keira first rose to fame during the 2016 season of Bachelor Richie Strahan.

She appeared in the first season of Bachelor In Paradise in 2018, where she found love with Jarrod Woodgate.

They soon became inseparable and moved in together after filming for the show ended.

Pictured together at Bachelor In Paradise 2018

In August 2019, Keira confirmed she’d split from Jarrod just months after they rekindled their relationship following a split the year before.

Jarrod said the romance fell apart because he found it difficult to maintain a “real connection” with someone so fixated on social media.

“Keira is a beautiful woman and I had the best times of my life with her. But I didn’t see it going anywhere,” he confessed.

“For me it wasn’t a real connection because everything we did was through Instagram and I’m a farm boy who barely touches his phone.”

Keira then hit back at Jarrod’s allegations, saying: News Corp: ‘[Jarrod] thinks I have mental health issues, but the real problem was that I was depressed because of our relationship – I wasn’t depressed because of Instagram.”

“He may deviate and say that was the reason, but I was unhappy because I wasn’t satisfied with what I got,” she said.