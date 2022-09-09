Bachelor star Keira Maguire looks unrecognisable at Bangn Body event

<!–

Keira Maguire has come a long way since her days on The Bachelor.

On Friday, the influencer looked almost unrecognizable at a brunch for beauty brand Bangn Body.

The 36-year-old looked nothing like her former self, after an extensive plastic surgery transformation that cost more than $35,000.

The glamorous brunette caused a storm at the event in a stylish denim jumpsuit.

She carried a bright pink handbag and painted her nails in a baby pink shade.

Keira was one of the first users of Bangn Body and helped put the brand on the map by spreading it on social media in sponsored posts.

She’s spent thousands over the years transforming her appearance, from injectables like Botox to rhinoplasty, breast implants and porcelain veneers.

The socialite went under the knife for a nose job in 2017 and got a boob job the following year, taking her A-cup breasts to a bigger C-cup.

In 2018, she got lip fillers before filming the first season of Bachelor In Paradise, but she eventually regretted the trout pout and had the fillers dissolve after filming was done.

Keira first rose to fame during the 2016 season of Bachelor Richie Strahan, before appearing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and single in paradise.

Last year, she revealed that she only uses Instagram as a source of income during an SBS program about narcissistic personality disorder.

‘To be honest, it’s my job and that’s how I make money. If I had the choice, I probably wouldn’t use it,” she said.

Keira has nearly 140,000 Instagram followers and regularly uses the social media app to promote brands and products.

During her time on The Bachelor, Keira was known for her short blonde hair and resemblance to Lara Bingle

Elsewhere in the interview, the star admitted that she’s been branded a “narcissist” a handful of times after gaining fame as the villain in the 2016 season of The Bachelor.

‘I was a very strong, confident character, that’s who I am. I’m not going to deny that,” she explained.

‘I speak with great conviction. I can withdraw myself. I just have the feeling that a lot of people see that as a narcissistic trait.’

But Keira admitted she has some narcissistic traits, claiming it’s “essential” for survival.

“Of course you have to have a certain quality – you have to have an ego to work in this industry,” she added.

‘You need an ego to survive in the present time. I don’t think I have a narcissistic disorder. I feel like I definitely have some traits to it.’