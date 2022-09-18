Bachelor star Florence Moerenhout reveals she was left in hospital after spiked drink

<!–

Bachelor star Florence Moerenhout has revealed she was rushed to hospital after her drink was spiked on a night out.

The TV star and model, 32, took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal details of the horrific incident as a warning to other young women.

Florence believes she was slipped Rohypnol or GHB, both of which are considered “date-rape” drugs.

“Last night I went out for a few drinks and I only had three drinks with some friends and around 10.30pm I felt super sick,” she said.

The star said she figured she ‘must be drunk’ and was going home from the venue, but it didn’t matter.

‘I got home and I got sicker and sicker, I kept falling and tripping, I couldn’t stand or sit, I was spinning,’ she said.

The star said she ‘tried everything’ to get better, including a ‘hot bath and cold shower’, but ‘nothing worked’ so she ended up going to emergency.

'I got home and I got sicker and sicker, I kept falling and tripping, I couldn't stand or sit, I was spinning,' Florence (pictured) said in an Instagram Story post on Sunday

“I spent the whole night in hospital,” she said, before adding that her friend also felt “abnormally drunk” after taking a sip of her own drink.

Florence went on to say that drink spiking is a ‘problem in Melbourne at the moment’ and told her followers to be careful.

Florence said she is more convinced it was Rohypnol in her drink as she experienced most of the drug’s symptoms.

These include slurred speech, feeling “very full,” dizziness, confusion, blackouts, and memory loss, according to Healthline.

‘[To whoever did this to us] I hope God will push your hairline back so far that no woman will ever look at you again,’ she concluded.

Florence rose to fame in 2017 as a contestant on Matthew ‘Matty J’ Johnson’s season of The Bachelor. she also appeared on Bachelor In Paradise

Florence rose to fame in 2017 as a contestant on Matthew ‘Matty J’ Johnson’s season of The Bachelor.

She went on to star on Bachelor in Paradise the following year and again in 2019.

Despite stepping out of the limelight while in the Netherlands, she returned to Australia last January.