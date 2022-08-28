Bachelor star Bella Varelis shares cheeky selfie during lavish Italian holiday

<!–

Bella Varelis enjoys a luxury getaway to Amalfi, Italy.

On Sunday, the former Bachelor star shared a selfie as she posed next to the ocean near her accommodation at Hotel Santa Caterina.

The 27-year-old showed off her incredible figure in an olive bikini as she bent down to look at her feet.

The strapless swimsuit featured a black knot detail at the bust and high-cut bottoms.

“Let’s have a look at the pedicure,” she joked in the caption next to the cheeky image.

Bella recently admitted that she fillers under her eyes and in her lower lip.

She shared the news with her online followers by sharing a video of her bruised lips after receiving the injections.

“I’m not really into fillers and botox and all that stuff, but you have to try everything once,” she said.

She continued: ‘I got a little bit of filler in my under eye because I have a very deep wrinkle. I love that it’s completely gone.

“And when I was there, I thought, ‘Maybe I’ll just try it a little bit in my lips,’ and I’ve hated it, but the swelling has gone down a lot, so now I like it a little bit more.”

She went on to say she was only getting “a quarter” of injections and “probably won’t get them again.”

In January, she quickly posted and deleted an Instagram photo that showed she had over $560 in her daily bill and over $98,000 in her savings.

Bella’s savings likely represent her earnings as an influencer since she starred in The Bachelor in 2019.