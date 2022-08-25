Bachelor star Belinda Love reveals how she overcame her sex addiction after sleeping with 700 men

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bachelor star Belinda ‘Love’ Rygier has revealed how she overcame her rampant sex addiction.

At the height of her addiction, Love was sleeping with over 700 people and going out up to six times a week in hopes of finding a lover.

The relationship guru, 38, explained that she has been recovering for eight years and has been abstinent for 15 months on a radio show You are a Grub partner!

Bachelor star Belinda ‘Love’ Rygier has revealed how she overcame her rampant sex addiction. The relationship guru, 38, explained that she has been recovering for eight years and has been abstinent for 15 months.

The former reality star, who rose to fame on Matty J’s 2017 season of The Bachelor, said she was dealing with “unhealed trauma” and that she’s not ashamed of the sheer number of sexual partners.

“I’m really looking for more of the energetic connection, not just the sexual exchange,” she explained.

“I didn’t know I had the problem until I cured it. The problem was with my relationships and I continued to attract toxic men.

“I thought I was the common denominator, what’s going on.

“When I recovered, I thought there was some unhealed trauma from my past that was causing my sex addiction. It ruled my life, but I was a functioning addict, I have a great career, you wouldn’t know it at first glance,” she added.

At the height of her addiction, Love was sleeping with over 700 people and going out up to six times a week in hopes of finding a lover.

What is Sex Addiction? Sex addiction, also called “compulsive sexual behavior” or “hypersexual disorder,” is a condition in which a person feels like their sexual behavior is “getting out of control,” according to couples therapy Relate. Some people find that they cannot control these urges and actions or limit their behavior. Others will become dependent on the activity to numb negative emotions and difficult experiences. Symptoms include experiencing overwhelming, persistent sexual thoughts and urges, being unable to refrain from having sex with others, and generally feeling guilty or ashamed after acting on your sexual compulsions. Those with the addiction may also spend significant amounts of time viewing pornography. In 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared sex addiction a mental disorder.

She recalled going out “five or six times a week” to find more lovers before the age of dating apps.

“Men were really good at telling me what I wanted to hear, it was about making me feel beautiful and valued and loved instead of having sex,” she added.

The star said she had “lost sight of” the total number of people she had slept with, but that it was “above 700.”

The former reality star, who rose to fame on Matty J’s 2017 season of The Bachelor, said she was dealing with “unhealed trauma” and she’s not ashamed of having a large number of sexual partners.

And while she’s off alcohol for the time being, Belinda said she “still has a high sex drive,” but feels it “shouldn’t be a hobby” and instead be about “intimacy.”

“Society has gone backwards and we’re using sex for the wrong reason — that’s a quick confirmation or a moment,” she said.

“I’m going to have sex again, but with someone I have a bond with.”