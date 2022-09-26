Bachelor runner-up Bella Varelis reveals the results of her $12,800 rhinoplasty

Bella Varelis has unveiled her new nose after undergoing a nose job and eyelid lift to one eye.

The Bachelor runner-up admitted she had been “lying” to her fans for ten days, using old photos on social media to hide her surgery.

“Don’t be mad at me, but I’ve been lying to you for the past ten days. Everything you saw on my social media was fake,” she said in a video on YouTube.

In the clip, the 27-year-old has a bandaged nose, bruised eye and surgery scars in the process of healing.

She explained that she couldn’t reveal the final result yet because her nose was very swollen and expected it to drop by a third.

Bella told her fans that she used Doctor Scott Turner at Bondi in Sydney and spent a total of $12,873 on a mini rhinoplasty and eyelid surgery on one eye.

The brunette said she did a lot of research on her surgeon and didn’t go for the “more popular” option because the person she chose just “clicked” with her.

“I didn’t really get a full nose job. I just got a mini rhinoplasty. I got a tip plastic, it was just a tip reconstruction,” she explained.

“I didn’t break my nose, which is what happens when you get a full nose job. You can shave a little, which I did, but I didn’t break my nose.’

She added: “I got my eye done too. I had one eye where my lid was a little lower than the other, and he said, “Oh my gosh, I can fix that for you.”

Bella posed to the side to compare her new look to her former nose, saying the end result would have more of a ‘little scoop’ and ‘once that goes up, this is what it should look like’.

Last week, she debuted her bandaged nose for the first time in an Instagram post, saying, “My little nose has refreshed a little.”

“I wasn’t sure if I wanted to speak about this publicly because it was quite personal to me,” she continued.

“But I love being open with you about my life, so here I am, being completely transparent about the surgery because I think you deserve it.”

“Just a reminder: everyone is beautiful in their own unique way and each person’s happiness comes in different forms,” ​​she added.

“For me, this was something that I’ve always wanted to change since I was 15.

“I still loved the way I used to look, and my self-love didn’t depend on this change, I just preferred to bring the change to my face.

“It’s a touchy subject and everyone will have their own opinion, but I won’t put any effort into negativity or rudeness, so don’t even try,” concluded the former reality star.

Bella has previously admitted to getting fillers under her eyes and in her lower lip.