Bachelor Nation’s Grant Kemp is engaged to girlfriend Chloe Metcalfe

Bachelor Nation’s Grant Kemp got engaged to his girlfriend Chloe Metcalfe, during a trip to Santorini, Greece that took place late last month.

The news about the 33-year-old reality TV personality was revealed by PEOPLE and the happy couple sat down for an interview where they discussed the proposal and their plans for the future.

The media figure was previously featured on the twelfth season of The Bachelorette, where he competed for the affections of season director, JoJo Fletcher.

Kemp also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise’s third season, and although he became engaged to contestant Lace Morris, they broke up after two months.

The reality TV personality eventually moved on with Metcalfe, whom he met last April.

The firefighter told the outlet that while he had always intended to ask the big question during the trip to Santorini, he had found an easy way to cast off any suspicion of Metcalfe.

He recalled, “I was already planned, but I wanted to upset her a bit by saying it was a birthday trip.”

Kemp then said that although he had made plans for a lavish dinner after the proposal, he and his now fiancé were returning to their temporary abode.

He stated, “After the shoot…and after I proposed, we were both super tired and ended up ordering pizza!”

The reality TV personality noted that he was “very sure she would say yes.”

Metcalfe went on to say she was particularly impressed with Kemp’s proposal.

“I was like, if he’s not doing this in Greece, I’d say, when would be a better time? So I’m really glad it went the way it did,” she said.

The social media personality went on to state that her now-fiancé “definitely threw me a little bit… he surprised me at the end and it was really good.”

Metcalfe made a point of stating that Kemp had “nailed” the proposal.

She also talked about her engagement ring and noted that she was particularly impressed with the piece of jewelry.

“I’m not used to wearing fancy jewelry, so I’m constantly looking at it to make sure it’s still there,” she said.

Kemp went on to talk about how he met his now fiancé, stating, “We met at one of my friends’ music videos.”

He also recalled that “she just sent the flyer so she could meet me, which I actually thought was cute.”

The reality TV personality then discussed his plans for the future wedding ceremony.”

He said, ‘We want to do it in a year. We want to have a location that is easy for friends and family to come to.’

Kemp then said he and Metcalfe wanted to start a family in the coming years.

“We definitely want children someday. Probably within the next five years, four years, I’d say…