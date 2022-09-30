Bachelor Nation’s Caila Quinn announces she is expecting to welcome a child with her husband

Bachelor Nation star Caila Quinn announced on Friday that she is pregnant.

The 30-year-old star shared with Us Weekly that she is expecting a child with husband Nick Burrello, whom she married last year in Sarasota, Florida.

The reality TV personality previously appeared on season 20 of The Bachelor, and she was also featured in season three of Bachelor In Paradise.

Expecting: Caila Quinn announced on Friday via UsWeekly that she is pregnant with a baby with her husband Nick Burrello

Quinn also sat down for a media interview and said she and her husband were looking forward to the arrival of their child.

‘We are 3 and 1/2 months further! Morning sickness made me feel pretty sick, but every week we get more and more excited because we know the baby is growing,” she said.

The TV star also spoke about the way she told Burrello she was pregnant.

She recalls, “I put our dog Ash in a new camel sweater and put the pregnancy test in it. When Nick called Ash to sit on the couch with him, the pregnancy test failed and Nick yelled, “No way!”

Happier than ever: Quinn also sat down for a media interview and said she and her husband were looking forward to the arrival of their child

Quinn then said she and her husband were debating whether to find out the sex of their child or wait for her to give birth.

She said, “I’ve heard you push a little harder in the delivery room if you don’t know the gender because you’re so eager to find out!”

The reality TV personality also noted that she and her husband wanted her child to become friendly with their acquaintances’ children.

“We are grateful and so happy for a boy or a girl, but a lot of our friends are having boys, so I think it would be nice for our baby to have friends their age that they can go to summer camp with,” she said. .

Great Expectations: The reality TV personality also commented that she wanted her kid to be friendly with their acquaintances’ kids

Quinn added: “I’m really excited to see what kind of personality our baby has! And I can’t wait to nurture their creativity or interests, whatever they may be.”

The media personality went on to express her excitement about starting a family of her own.

She said, “I’ve always wanted to be a mother and I’m so happy that this is actually happening. It feels too good to be true!’

Quinn’s child is currently expected in March next year.