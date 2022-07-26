Bachelor Nation’s Blake Moynes enjoys breakfast with Love Is Blind’s Natalie Lee in the Caribbean

Bachelorette Blake Moynes and Natalie Lee of Love Is Blind have sparked dating rumors after sharing photos of a memorable trip to the Caribbean together.

After working with critically endangered sea turtles for the past few days, the reality stars, who have both tried to find love on television, fell in love while having breakfast together before continuing their conservation efforts.

OIn her Instagram story, the consulting manager, 29, also noted that they had “the most amazing dinner ever” to “search for nesting sea turtles” with Sea Turtle Conservancy, the world’s oldest sea turtle research and conservation group.

She also joked that her “favorite part of this trip was the meaningful conversations” they had during their breaks while he held a “dead turtle mussel.”

Moynes captioned a photo of Lee sitting across from him eating eggs and bacon as “breakfast date.”

“She LOVES sea turtles,” he added. ‘And wants to be a turtle mussel in another life’

He later shared a photo on his social media at the pool at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis, which showed him enjoying a vegetable burger and fries.

His potential new romance comes after his ex-fiance Katie Thurston and John Hersey have dated for seven months.

Moynes accused Thurston of cheating on him emotionally when the former couple debuted their new relationship a month after their broken engagement.

“I really don’t think there was any physical cheating, but it’s obviously emotional to move on as quickly as it did,” Moynes said on the website. Talking it out podcast with Bachelorette alums Mike Johnson and Dr. Bryan Abasolo.

“I feel stupid and foolish for letting it happen, I guess to some degree. I don’t know if it was part of me too. Was she emotionally deceptive to some degree because I was unable to confirm anything with words?’

Blake said he “didn’t see this coming.”

“Everyone asks me questions like I have the answers. I don’t,” Blake said. ‘I really thought there was no way’ [Thurston could be dating Hersey] just based on timeline and stuff.’

“I know they spent a lot of time together and stuff, but they just can’t. I never suspected,’ he added.

Late last year, Thurston announced her relationship John in an Instagram Story series titled “12 Days Of Messy,” in which she described her relationship with several Bachelorette contestants using Taylor Swift songs.

“I’m sure she probably knew who Day 12 was and who it would be and why,” he said. “So if I try to think about the breakup when it happened, about a month ago, she probably had an idea two weeks after that who was going to be number 12 and how she would announce it.”

The clip showed John piloting a small plane, bartender, and their first meeting on The Bachelorette, where Katie called him “my type.”

Rumor has it! The duo were rumored to have been dating after fans learned of their frequent hangouts in October in San Diego, where they both live.

‘Yeah, that’s my type. I guess that’s my type,” Katie said, watching John walk away.

It should come as no surprise that Katie used the song We Are Never Getting Back Together to describe her relationship with ex Blake.

The couple got engaged during the season finale of The Bachelorette, which aired last summer, but announced their split last month.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple said in a statement. “We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the whole journey that has taken place this year, but we have finally come to the conclusion that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to to continue independently .’