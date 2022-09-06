Bachelor in Paradise’s Conor Canning reveals new role with teenagers at risk

<!–

Bachelor in Paradise’s Conor Canning has moved on after a scandal turned his professional life upside down last year.

The 31-year-old reality star launched a career in Hobart as a high-flying real estate agent after finding love on the Bachelor spin-off.

But a tribunal ruled that he was “not an honest person” and stripped him of his license to deal in real estate.

Canning now spends some of his time working with teens at risk through Tasmanian charity JCP Youth, reports the Mercury.

Canning met his partner, Mary Viturino, on the Channel 10 dating show Bachelor in Paradise.

In 2021, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Summer. In May, the couple welcomed their second child, another daughter, Luna Audrey.

He is also a stepfather to Mary’s daughter from a previous relationship, Chanel.

Canning says he moved on to fatherhood after enjoying what he calls the “ultimate bachelor lifestyle.”

And now he wants to help children in need.

“Now that I have kids of my own, I know how important it is to have that father figure in your life,” he told the Mercury.

The news comes after Canning was deregistered by the real estate tribunal in 2020 after admitting to stealing a customer database worth about $800,000 a year.

He further admitted to taking other intellectual property from his former employer Ray White and taking it to his new workplace in 2017.

As the director of three real estate offices under the PRD franchise, where he made $400,000 last year, Canning later lied about the theft to an industry council.

After losing an appeal to last year’s ruling in the Hobart Magistrates Court Magistrate Chris Webster said: ‘[Mr Canning] shown by his actions… that he is not an honest person.”

The magistrate concluded that Mr Canning was “not a suitable person to work in the real estate sector” and ruled that he could not be re-admitted out of “need to protect the public”.

He has also been ordered to pay a $30,000 fine.