Bachelor in Paradise: Matt Whyatt welcomes a child with Love Island Australia’s Kim Hartnett

Bachelor in Paradise star Matt Whyatt and Love Island Australia alum Kim Hartnett have welcomed their first child together.

The couple shared the exciting news with their Instagram followers on Sunday and also revealed their son’s unique name.

“Chase James Whyatt ❤️,” they wrote alongside a gallery of photos of themselves interacting with the newborn in the hospital.

‘You are perfect. Mom and Dad love you so much.’

Friends of the couple sent well wishes in the comments section, with fellow Bachelor in Paradise alumnus Brittney Weldon writing, “Congratulations.”

Ex Love Island star Teddy Briggs added: ‘Congratulations guys. This baby is going to be pretty!’

BMX rider Andy Buckworth said, ‘Cute little man.’

Matt (30) and Kim (26) announced they were pregnant last month.

Kim shared a video on Instagram showing her positive pregnancy test, ultrasound and images from her baby shower, but did not reveal the gender of the child.

“I can’t believe we get to meet you in just eight weeks. Mom, Dad and your big brother are all here waiting for you to change our world forever,” she wrote.

Matt, a BMX rider for the Nitro Circus, confirmed last week that the couple were expecting a baby boy.

‘I can’t believe that in two weeks I’ll have a son in my arms! It still feels so surreal,” he wrote.

“I’m so excited to raise him with the most amazing group of friends and family, what a life he will have!”

“Blessed to have my gender revealed halfway through @nitrocirus Aus tour with the people I’ve traveled the world with for half a lifetime ❤️,” he continued.

“Most importantly, I can’t wait to share this experience with my beautiful partner @kimhartnett_ who has picked up this pregnancy like a champion who loves you so much x.”

Kim, who has a six-year-old son from a previous relationship, rose to fame in the first season of Love Island Australia in 2018.

Matt starred in The Bachelorette and later Bachelor in Paradise.

The blonde told Daily Mail Australia in 2020 that her relationship with Matt was “now stronger than ever”.

Kim continues, “We make each other laugh from the moment we wake up to the moment we go to bed. Everything just works.’

The influencer confirmed their romance in August of that year in a YouTube vlog titled “New Boyfriend.”

