Bachelor couple Jimmy and Holly share heartbreaking news about pet kitten Gus

The Bachelor’s Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston made a devastating announcement to their Instagram followers on Saturday.

They said Gus, the beautiful kitten they welcomed into their family earlier this month, was beset with “medical complications” and had to be euthanized.

A heartbreaking call was made for him to be put to sleep ‘for the sake of his quality of life’.

The Bachelor’s Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston (both pictured) made a devastating announcement to their Instagram followers on Saturday

The couple released a joint statement via Jimmy’s Instagram that read, “Gus was our little ray of sunshine and filled our home with so much love.”

They said they would be taking a break from social media for a while because “we’d like to continue to grieve together and come back when the time is right.”

Jimmy, 32, and Holly, 27, had shared many heartwarming photos of the gorgeous fluff ball on Instagram in recent weeks, but had kept his medical complications private.

Jimmy and Holly said their kitten Gus (pictured) was beset with ‘medical complications’ and had to be euthanized

The couple released a joint statement via Jimmy’s Instagram which read: ‘Gus was our little ray of sunshine and filled our home with so much love’

This tragic news follows the couple in love who announced earlier this month that their dog Billie no longer lived with them.

The Border Collie was adopted by Jimmy’s parents, the pilot explained, because they have a larger home more suited to a lively doggy.

“It wouldn’t be fair to keep Billie in our little apartment. She now gets a walk every morning and has plenty of space,” he said.

This tragic news follows the couple in love who announced earlier this month that their dog Billie no longer lived with them. The Border Collie was adopted by Jimmy’s parents, the pilot explained, because they have a larger home more suited to a lively doggy

Jimmy had added that his tiny apartment was perfect for Gus, and they were excited to introduce Gus to Billie in the future.

Jimmy and Holly met and fell in love during last year’s season of The Bachelor Australia.

The pair moved into an apartment in North Bondi together last September, shortly after the final of The Bachelor aired on TV.