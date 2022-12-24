Bachelor Australia’s Cassandra Wood gets engaged to rugby player boyfriend Tyson Davis

Bachelor star Cassandra ‘Cass’ Wood has announced her engagement to rugby player Tyson Davis.

The 28-year-old, who rose to fame during Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins’ season of The Bachelor, announced the exciting news on Christmas Eve via Instagram, uploading a photo of her beau on one knee on the beach.

‘24.12.2022 [love heart emojis]. Here’s to you forever,’ the blonde gushed.

Bachelor star Cassandra ‘Cass’ Wood (right) has announced her engagement to rugby player Tyson Davis (left)

Their post was quickly inundated with responses from well-wishers.

Bachelor star Brittany Hockley wrote, “Aw congratulations angel! ❤️,” while Alisha Aitken Radburn wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS GORGEOUS GIRL!”

MAFS alum Beck Zemek wrote, “Congratulations, beautiful! So happy for you ❤️.”

Cass also shared a close-up of her diamond sparkler on Christmas Day,

Cass and Tyson briefly dated in 2017, but broke up shortly before Cass appeared on Bachelor In Paradise.

While on the show, she fell for ex-bachelor Richie Strahan, but their romance was short-lived.

Cass and Tyson got back together in 2019 after she returned from filming in Fiji.

Cass and Tyson briefly dated in 2017, but broke up shortly before Cass appeared on Bachelor In Paradise. They reunited in 2019 after she returned from filming in Fiji

Cass previously revealed that she was the happiest she’s ever been after welcoming Tyson back into her life.

“It may seem like Bachelor in Paradise was a bit like De Ja Vu to me, but the intensity of both experiences and any pain,” she wrote on Instagram in 2019.

“I felt it was all worth it because this man came back into my life at the most perfect time. And yes, I say “back” in my life, as we met in 2017. I can happily say I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.’