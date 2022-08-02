Bachelor alum Madison Prewett is engaged to billionaire Kenny Troutt’s son Grant: ‘Worth the wait’

Madison Prewett accepted her boyfriend Grant Michael Troutt’s proposal on Sunday after an eight-month whirlwind romance.

When her husband asked the question, she stood in awe with her hands over her mouth as she was surrounded by candles arranged in the shape of a large heart on the sand in the twilight.

For the beachfront photo shoot in Palm Beach, Florida, Prewett, who spoke out about abstaining from sex until marriage, wore a white backless dress and no shoes.

Troutt cut a neat figure in a light blue suit and took his bride-to-be in his arms as she lovingly wrapped her arms around his neck.

‘7.31.22. You were worth the wait,” the TV personality captioned the photos, which racked up more than 380,883 likes and thousands of comments in less than three hours.

Members of Bachelor Nation, including Becca Tilley, who is in a relationship with Hayley Kiyoko, flooded the comment section with congratulations.

‘Congratulations madi!!!!!!!’ the Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad host, 33, wrote.

“Grant waited for me and led me to the beach, where he had candles and flowers and a bible with my new name on it,” Prewett told PEOPLE. “And the ring of my dreams!”

She also noted that she had “no idea the proposal was coming” and was told they were “taking birthday photos on the beach.”

But when the best friend led her “to the bathroom” with her mother and sisters and “the dress I wanted to get engaged in.”

That changed when she said, “When I came downstairs, my best friend led me to the bathroom where my mom and sisters were in the dress I wanted to get engaged in.”

“I knew at that point,” she confessed, adding that they want a short engagement and are already brainstorming a “chic and stylish wedding.”

In May, Grant shared news of their relationship after dating quietly for five months.

‘Uhhh ohhh. I kind of have something I’ve kept on the back burner. My Shawty. Madison, crazy how fast 5 months have flown by? You make me laugh like no other. You have a contagious smile and joy around you that is so attractive to the world,” he began. ‘You love people dearly. I’ve never met anyone who walks with such grace and beauty.’

He continued: “You try to honor God with everything you are. You inspire me to get better. I laughed hard with you and cried deeply with you too. I’ve had some really great highs with you, and had some really tough moments too… you’re my first conversation through it all. You are by my side. I’m so glad I met you, lil Madi rose.’

‘Hand in hand. My ride or die. I’ve loved every second of this ride,” he concluded. “I could write a book about what I’ve learned from your heart, but I’ll save that for another time. For now you just know, as drizzly Drake said, “I’ve got his for these other girls, I’m sleepy.”

At the time, she also shared a post about their relationship, calling it “the best and wildest adventure.”

Full of highs and lows, but there’s no one else in the world I’d rather live life with. It’s been special since the first date: when you forgot to open my car door because we were both so nervous, when we barely touched our quesadillas at dinner because of our deep convos and deliberate questions, and then ended the night driving around while going to Drake listened in the car for hours on full blast,” she recalls.

In addition, the star called her then-beauty her “favorite hello” and “hardest goodbye.”

“There is no one else in the world like you. Let’s keep dreaming, vibrating, serving and loving,” she exulted.

For the past few months, they have attended the Kentucky Derby together, a wedding in Aspen, Colorado and several other cities.