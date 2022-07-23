Bachelor alum JJ Lane and wife Kayla welcome baby Nelle Eden into their family: family

JJ Lane and his wife, Kayla, are now the proud parents of a bouncing girl.

The Bachelor Nation alumnus, 39, and his former NFL cheerleader wife, 29, welcomed little Nelle Eden into their family on Thursday.

A photo of the newborn with her parents was shared with US Weekly.

Blessed: JJ Lane, 39, and wife Kayla, 29, are the proud parents of their new daughter, Nelle Eden. The Bachelor Nation alum gushed, “We are so excited and blessed to be able to welcome Nelle Eden Lane into our family!”

Details: The little one was born on Thursday, July 21 at 8:16 PM (MT) and weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces

On social media, the new dad said: ‘We are so excited and blessed to be able to welcome Nelle Eden Lane into our family!’

Mom’s excitement was unstoppable as she shared the same photo and wrote: ‘She’s perfect, an angel, and we’re so in love.. I couldn’t have asked for a better man to be my child’s father and she has the best big sister of the world! I am so in love with our little family.’

Nelle is the couple’s first child.

Growing Family: JJ and Kayla have been married since February 29, 2020. JJ has an older daughter, Gemma, 10, from his first marriage

Apparently there’s no sibling rivalry, as the investment banker boasted that the new big sister “has been so loving and affectionate with her and can’t wait until she’s old enough so she can teach her all about the Avalanche Stanley Cup.” championship! ‘

JJ rose to prominence in season 11 of The Bachelorette. He was eliminated in week six.

Big sister: Big sister, Gemma, 10, already adores her new sibling and their dad brags that she “can’t wait until she’s old enough so she can teach her all about the Avalanche Stanley Cup Championship!” ‘

The single father returned to participate in the second season of Bachelor in Paradise, but dropped out of the show in week three.

He left the competition to pursue a relationship with an ex-girlfriend. “Unfortunately not,” he tweeted when asked if it worked, “The show (Bachelorette) and everything that comes with it has taken a heavy toll.”

JJ met Kayla in 2017 and the couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in their hometown of Denver on February 29, 2020.