Babylon trailer: Margot Robbie plays a cocaine-snorting Hollywood starlet

The first trailer for the highly anticipated film Babylon, starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, was released on Tuesday.

Robbie, 32, plays Nellie LaRoy, a coked starlet from the early days of Hollywood, who is surrounded by mounds of white powder at the beginning of the trailer.

The clip opens with Robbie looking manic and snorting as she speaks to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres.

“If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go?” she asks him.

“I’ve always wanted to be part of something bigger,” Calva replies.

Pitt plays Jack Conrad, who is determined to make Hollywood movies bigger and better.

His style is outrageous as he smashes martinis into the early hours with burlesque dancers and even elephants, but it’s clear his heart is in the craft.

Also in the film, Jean Smart can be seen as a wise industry veteran, as well as Australian actresses Samara Weaving and Phoebe Tonkin.

Oscar winner Damien Chazelle’s film will premiere on Christmas Day.

The trailer then cuts to Pitt looking impetuously handsome in a black tuxedo as he takes a martini off a tray.

He’s clearly the big man in the room as he greets guests who go crazy on booze and drugs while living in the freewheeling 1920s.

Then the focus returns to Robbie’s character as she gets high on cocaine and talks about how she wants to rise to power while also having fun.

The star is a little too excited to take the wave of madness into Hollywood’s lair of injustice. At one point, she even offers to fight a live snake for attention at a party.

Pitt is once again seen as the man who pulls the strings and makes it clear that he is the one who gives actors respect in Hollywood.

The film is set in Hollywood’s bustling 1920s, when talkie movies replaced silent movies

A tense scene takes place between Pitt and Smart as he tells her that what he’s doing “means something.”

She then replies by letting him know that Hollywood is much bigger than him, pointing out that his power will fade.

The clip summarizes the excess and exuberance of the 1920s before the great stock market crash of October 1929.

It is “a tale of excessive ambition and excessive excess, chronicling the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of rampant decadence and depravity in early Hollywood,” according to Paramount Pictures, which is releasing the project.

The historical play was written and directed by Oscar winner Damien Chazelle, who won the Best Director Oscar for La La Land.

The Academy Award winner watched the trailer for the press at the Toronto International Film Festival Monday.

The teaser was released to the public on Tuesday.

During a question-and-answer session, Chazelle revealed his take on the project, which he says is one of his most ambitious to date.

‘I’ve always loved silent movies. I am one of the followers of the idea of ​​pure cinema. The highs of the silent era are some of the highs of cinema, period.’

The film has an eclectic cast that includes Jean Smart, Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo and Diego Calva and Olivia Wilde. Babylon is the largest number of roles I’ve juggled to date. The casting process took a long time.’

The storyline takes place before the Hays Code was introduced in 1930, which banned profanity, nudity, drug use, sexual “perversion”, interracial relationships and much more on screen. According to the director, the story is inspired by the era and the off-screen antics in Tinseltown.

Chazelle explains: ‘It is a largely fictional film in which almost all the characters are inspired by compositions of real people.

Filmmakers arrived in California in the early 20th century to make their films, and the attitude of the time was, according to the director, ‘a lot wilder west’.

“They build a city and an industry from scratch and you need a certain kind of madman to do that.

“I don’t think it’s surprising that the people who did that used a lot of drugs and party a lot.”

Robbie and Pitt collaborated on the comedy/drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Leonardo Di Caprio. The film garnered a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for Pitt.