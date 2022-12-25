‘Babylon’: The Myths and True Stories That Inspired the Classic Hollywood Epic

With its riotous orgies, perilous sets, and nonstop meltdowns, Damien Chazelle’s Babylon is a Hollywood fantasy—but one that constantly leans on history.

Though the film has its own unorthodox versions of the hair and makeup of the period, Babylon is set primarily in the last days of silent film through the early talkies, from 1926 to about 1933. Characters like ambitious starlet Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie), established leading man Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt), and a handful of supporting players are fictional, but if they feel familiar, that’s because they should. Those savvy about film history will also recognize some tall tales from Kenneth Anger’s Hollywood Babylon, which lends part of its title and a lot of its attitude to Chazelle’s epic.

Ahead, a guide to where Babylon draws from reality—and where it diverges from it—plus some silent films and early talkies worth catching up with if you want to know more about what happened and why this era is worth remembering.

Nellie LaRoy and Clara BowOur leading lady is Nellie LaRoy, played by Margot Robbie as a hedonistic wild child whom the camera loves. Babylon’s official press materials describe Nellie as a mix of several stars, but the main model couldn’t be more obvious: Clara Bow, born and raised in Brooklyn, then one of the toughest parts of a notoriously tough city. She endured a horrific childhood of neglect, minimal schooling, and physical and sexual abuse. Like Clara Bow, Nellie has a broad accent, though Nellie’s is said to be from across the river in New Jersey. Babylon also adds drug addictions that Clara didn’t have. Still, Nellie’s character hits beat after beat familiar from David Stenn’s definitive biography, Runnin’ Wild: the mental illness in the family, the sleazy and sniveling father (Eric Roberts), Bow’s rejection by the Hollywood elite.

(L-R): Clara Bow; BABYLON, Margot Robbie. (L-R): By Bettmann/ Getty Images. By Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures/Courtesy of Everett Collection.

Nellie can cry on cue—a signature talent of Bow’s—and Nellie echoes Bow’s real-life explanation of how it’s done, which was, “I think of home.” Though 75% of American silent-era films have been lost, as the Library of Congress estimated in 2013, some of Bow’s best work survives. First on the list must be It, the 1927 adaptation of the novel by Elinor Glyn, who is a clear inspiration for Jean Smart’s sashaying character Elinor St. John. Glyn’s concept of “It” was a coy way of talking about sex appeal, a quality that Bow displayed more than any actress in Hollywood until Jean Harlow came to town some years later. Other films that show why Bow was a superstar include Mantrap (1926), directed by her onetime lover Victor Fleming, and Wings, the 1927 winner of the first Oscar for best picture.

A long sequence about Nellie’s disastrous first day on a soundstage offers a near-direct copy of Bow’s entrance in The Wild Party (1929), her first talkie—directed by Dorothy Arzner, who is strongly evoked by Olivia Hamilton’s director character, Ruth Adler. Like most of Clara’s talkies, and unlike most of Nellie’s, The Wild Party was a hit. It isn’t easy to see at home, but Bow’s best talkie is. That would be the highly sexualized melodrama Call Her Savage, from 1932—a fantastic showcase for Bow, and Gilbert Roland costars. (Modern viewers should be forewarned about the movie’s stereotypes of Native Americans.)

Other origins claimed for Nellie include Joan Crawford in her early jazz-baby phase, as captured in Our Dancing Daughters, from 1928. Like Clara Bow, Crawford had a rough childhood, although if you read enough about 1920s Hollywood, you start to wonder who didn’t. Some articles also suggest Nellie has a bit of Jeanne Eagels, an all-time acting legend idolized by both Barbara Stanwyck and Bette Davis. Eagels had a tragic struggle with addiction, but she seems an unlikely model for the untrained and undisciplined Nellie. One way to judge would be to catch the new restoration of one of Eagels’s few films, The Letter (1929), when it screens early next year at the Museum of Modern Art.

The flameout of the beautiful Alma Rubens resembles Nellie, especially the drug addictions that finally killed Rubens in 1931 at age 33. Rubens was also undone by her erratic behavior and violent temper—definitely something Nellie shares. Rubens’s 1931 memoir, This Bright World Again, is an eye-popping confessional that finds Alma stabbing her doctor with a paper knife and trading a $3,000 fur coat for a week’s worth of morphine. (The text is included in its entirety in the biography Alma Rubens: Silent Snowbird.) Rubens’s career peak came well before talkies, and one of her most admired films is still extant: the original Humoresque (1920), directed by Hollywood’s famed romantic, Frank Borzage. Rubens plays the lifelong love of a tenement-born violin prodigy (Gaston Glass).

(L-R): BABYLON, Diego Calva; Eddie Mannix (1933).(L-R): By Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection. Courtesy of Everett Collection.

Manny Torres and Eddie MannixDiego Calva’s Manny Torres seems largely fictional, despite hints of the early Hollywood sojourns of someone like René Cardona, who wound up working primarily in Mexico. Manny is a Mexican American film assistant who fights the era’s racism to rise to a position as producer (“studio executive,” Manny insists). His position at the studio somewhat resembles a “fixer” like MGM’s notorious Eddie Mannix. But while Hollywood had Latinx stars in the silent era—two of the most famous being Ramon Novarro and Dolores del Rio—a Mexican émigré having Mannix-type power would have been almost unheard-of. Manny also falls in love with Nellie, and in his devotion to her, Manny recalls Gilbert Roland, the Mexican American actor who had a romance with Bow and stayed in touch with her for many years after their affair had ended. Roland costarred with Bow in the college comedy The Plastic Age (1925), her first major hit.

Jack Conrad and John GilbertAdding modern star power to Babylon is Brad Pitt as the drawling, charismatic, hard-drinking Jack Conrad. In an early scene, Conrad is shown rolling through an inadvertent dive off a balcony that recalls the athletic prowess of Douglas Fairbanks Sr., one of Hollywood’s first action movie superstars. But the resemblance almost stops there; for one thing, Fairbanks was a health nut who rarely drank. A stronger candidate is John Gilbert, known as Jack, a star in films such as King Vidor’s magnificent World War I epic, The Big Parade (1925).

The legend around Gilbert is that he had a “light” voice that torpedoed his career in talkies. But the fact is, Gilbert’s voice sounded good in his first scene with dialogue, a brief spoof of Romeo and Juliet in The Hollywood Revue of 1929. (That film was in two-color Technicolor, which couldn’t register blues or yellows. Babylon has some fun with the surreal results, as a pink-hued chorus gets drenched while filming the Revue’s “Singin’ in the Rain” scene.)

(L-R): John Gilbert (1895 – 1936); BABYLON, Brad Pitt.(L-R): Courtesy of Hulton Archive. Courtesy of Paramount Pictures/Everett Collection.

A clip from Gilbert’s 1929 full-length talkie debut, His Glorious Night, does even more to disprove the old myth. The dialogue is bad, but Gilbert’s voice is not. For years, the scene has been fitfully available on Youtube in one form or another. It’s likely that Chazelle is familiar with the fragment, since he virtually recreates it for Conrad in Babylon. (It’s also, as recounted at the end of Babylon, at least one source of parody in the 1952 classic Singin’ in the Rain). Opinions have always varied; was it Gilbert’s voice, or the flowery “Great Lover” dialogue that audiences rejected—some say even laughed at? In Babylon, it’s the latter: Times have changed, and Conrad’s image fails to change with them.

The complete version of His Glorious Night has rarely been screened for decades, so it’s hard to say whether or not it stank. Gilbert’s biographer Eve Golden describes His Glorious Night as “jaw-droppingly bad.” But film historian John McElwee has also seen the entire film; he says its reputation is undeserved, the film turned a profit, and Gilbert’s voice was fine.

It’s easy to judge Gilbert’s voice for yourself. For a vision of roads not taken, seek out Fast Workers, from 1933. Sordid and scathingly funny, this Tod Browning film (his first after Freaks) is about carousing, double-crossing construction workers. Both Gilbert and the uncredited Browning found Fast Workers a disagreeable project, but modern audiences delight in the movie’s lurid goings-on. Also worth seeking out is Downstairs (1932), a cynical masters-and-servants comedy that Gilbert conceived and cowrote as well as starred in. Finally, there’s The Captain Hates the Sea (1934), Gilbert’s final film, which Chazelle may have had in mind for a scene where Conrad films at the beach. In Captain, Gilbert plays an alcoholic Hollywood screenwriter who takes a long voyage to sober up and write—in 1936 the great critic Otis Ferguson called it “the best neglected picture of two years,” and it still deserves to be better known.

(L-R): Anna May Wong, 1932; BABYLON, Li Jun Li.(L-R): Courtesy of Everett Collection. By Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures/Everett Collection.

Anna May Wong, Fatty Arbuckle, Duke Ellington, and MoreEven casual silent-film fans will spot callbacks. An early, squalid, and historically bogus scene, involving a sex act between a large male guest and a beautiful young woman, takes place in a mansion’s private bedroom while an orgy is in full swing downstairs. It’s clearly a spin on the tragic scandal that engulfed silent comedian Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle in 1921, when aspiring fashion designer and sometime actor Virginia Rappe died after a drunken party in a San Francisco hotel. Arbuckle, who denied any wrongdoing, was charged, tried three times, and finally acquitted in connection with her death. Relitigating the Arbuckle case could have us here all day, so let’s just say, the Babylon version ain’t what happened, and Arbuckle’s gloriously funny short films, which he wrote and directed himself, are readily available. I recommend Fatty and Mabel Adrift (1916) and three made with Arbuckle’s good friend Buster Keaton: The Butcher Boy (1917), The Cook (1918), and Good Night, Nurse! (also 1918).

Li Jun Li’s role as the multitalented Lady Fay Zhu was originally written, according to Li, as the real Chinese American star Anna May Wong. The legendary actor, who this year became the first Asian American to appear on US currency, made some excellent films both as lead and in supporting roles. Chazelle has Lady Fay make her Babylon entrance imitating a different star and a movie Anna May Wong wasn’t in: Marlene Dietrich’s tuxedo-clad nightclub act from 1930’s Morocco, directed by Josef von Sternberg. Lady Fay’s song is explicitly sexual, Dietrich’s was not, but they both end with a provocative kiss on the lips for a pretty woman in the audience. Wong did, however, costar with Dietrich in another Sternberg movie, Shanghai Express, from 1932. This superb film found Wong and Dietrich’s characters sharing a compartment on the train of the title. Neither actor was ever more beautiful or magnetic. In Babylon, there’s a brief discussion of Lady Fay Zhu going “to work in Europe.” Anna May Wong’s fans will surely hope the character is making a fantasy version of the splendid Piccadilly (1929), a silent drama and proto–film noir, directed by E.A. Dupont, that starred Wong as a femme fatale named Shosho.

(L-R): BABYLON, Jovan Adepo; Duke Ellington.(L-R): By Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection. Courtesy of Everett Collection.

Is the subplot about jazz trumpeter Sidney Palmer, played by Jovan Adepo, meant as an echo of Duke Ellington’s early ventures into making jazz shorts? That was my first guess, despite assertions that Palmer is meant to be inspired by drummer and bandleader Curtis Mosby. In any event, some of the Ellington shorts still exist, in whole or in part. Spike Jonze’s yelling and gesticulating director is said to be German—I thought he sounded Italian—but that certainly might be an Erich von Stroheim reference. Katherine Waterston, who plays one of several women who marry and divorce Jack Conrad, seems an uncharitable portrait of Broadway star Ina Claire, who was once married to Gilbert.

The game of spot-the-reference goes on. Babylon is more than three hours long and it’s already divisive. But whether or not a cinephile enjoys Chazelle’s epic, the movie could certainly put the lost world of early Hollywood back in the spotlight. Hopefully, the talent of the era’s artists will keep it there, at least for a little while.