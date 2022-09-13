Babylon first official trailer: Brad Pitt is an egomaniacal drunk who pulls the strings in Hollywood

The first trailer of the highly anticipated film Babylon was shared on Tuesday.

Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a mastermind behind making movies bigger and better in Hollywood. His style is outrageous as he smashes martinis into the early morning with burlesque dancers and even elephants, but it’s clear his heart is in the craft.

Also in the film, Margot Robbie can be seen as a deranged, dressed-up starlet and Jean Smart as the wise veteran.

The film by Oscar winner Damien Chazelle will premiere on Christmas Day on December 25, 2022.

The man: The first trailer of the highly anticipated film Babylon was shared on Tuesday. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, the mastermind behind making movies bigger and better in Hollywood

Dashing but dangerous, his style is outrageous as he knocks down martinis until dawn with burlesque dancers and even elephants in a party. But it’s clear his heart is in the business because he loves the power

The trailer opens with Pitt looking impetuously handsome in a black tuxedo as he takes a martini off a tray.

He’s clearly the big man in the room as he greets guests who go crazy on booze and drugs while living in the free-spirited 1920s.

Then the attention turns to Robbie’s character Nellie LaRoy, who gets high on cocaine and talks about how she wants to rise to power while having fun.

The star is far from polished, and she’s a little too eager to take the wave of madness into the lair of injustice that is Hollywood. At one point, she even offers to fight a live snake to attract attention at a party.

He hasn’t slept yet: in one scene, he’s holding a gun while drunk, as he’s only wearing a white tank top and underpants

A new Pitt: The star does a little dance on his balcony before falling over the railing

She knows his time is up: a tense scene plays out between Pitt and Jean Smart when he tells her that what he’s doing “means something.” She then replies by letting him know that Hollywood is much bigger than him, and hinting that his power will fade

Party People: Pitt looks like he’s the life of the party on posters for the movie Babylon. The film is set in the turbulent 1920s during the transition from silent films to talkies

Pitt is once again seen as the man in control while making it clear that he was the one who gave actors respect in Hollywood.

An exciting scene takes place between Pitt and Smart as he tells her that what he’s doing “means something.”

She then replies by letting him know that Hollywood is much bigger than him, suggesting that his power will fade.

The beauty: Then the attention turns to Robbie’s character Nellie LaRoy as she gets high on cocaine and tells how she wants to rise to power while having fun

She needs rest: the star is far from polished and she’s a little too eager to take the wave of madness into the lair of injustice that is Hollywood

Too wild: at one point she even offers to fight a live snake to attract attention at a party

The clip summed up the excess and exuberance of the 1920s before the great stock market crash of October 1929.

The film is set in the turbulent 1920s in Hollywood, when talkie films replaced silent films.

It is “a tale of excessive ambition and excessive excess, chronicling the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of rampant decadence and depravity in early Hollywood,” according to Paramount Pictures, which is releasing the project.

Ready to party in red: Robbie was wearing a red dress exposing her belly for the Babylon poster

The historical play was written and directed by Oscar winner Damien Chazelle, who won the Best Director award for La La Land.

The Academy Award winner watched the trailer for the press at the Toronto International Film Festival Monday.

The teaser was released to the public on Tuesday.

During a Q&A period, Damien revealed his take on the project, which he says is one of his most ambitious to date.

‘I’ve always loved silent movies. I am one of the followers of the idea of ​​pure cinema. The highs of the silent era are some of the highs of cinema, period.’

The film has an eclectic cast that includes Jean Smart, Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo and Diego Calva and Olivia Wilde. Babylon is the largest number of roles I’ve juggled to date. The casting process took a long time.’

The storyline takes place before the Hays Code was introduced in 1930, which banned profanity, nudity, drug use, sexual “perversion”, interracial relationships and much more on screen. According to the director, the story is inspired by the era and the off-screen antics in Tinsletown.

She’s also in the movie: Hacks star Jean Smart is also on one of the posters

He looks like he needs a glass of water: Diego Calva is also in the front of the ad

She wore a coat and hat for her look: and Li Jun Li was seen too

Damien explains: ‘It is a largely fictional film in which almost all the characters are inspired by compositions of real people.

Filmmakers arrived in California in the early 20th century to make their films, and the attitude of the time, according to the director, was ‘much more wild west’.

“They build a city and an industry from scratch and you need a certain kind of madman to do that.

“I don’t think it’s surprising that the people who did that used a lot of drugs and party a lot.”

Margot and Brad teamed up for the comedy/drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Leonardo Di Caprio.

The film received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Brad. Babylon will hit theaters on December 25.