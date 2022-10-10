'Baby talk' is the same in every language, study reveals
‘Baby talk’ is the same in all languages! Adults who talk to young infants use high-frequency, slow-paced, animated speech—regardless of where they are from in the world
- Baby talk is a form of speech used by adults when talking to an infant
- Researchers set out to see how baby talk varies across different languages
- They analyzed 88 previous studies on baby talk across 36 languages
- They found similarities in pitch, melody and articulation rates
We’ve all been there – you meet an adorable baby and immediately use an exaggerated, high-pitched singing voice.
Now a study has revealed that this ‘baby talk’ is the same in all languages, with people around the world transforming their voices when speaking to infants.
Researchers from the University of York and Aarhus University studied baby talk across 36 languages and found similarities in pitch, melody and articulation rates.
Christopher Cox, who led the study, said: ‘We use a higher pitch, more melodious phrases and a slower rate of articulation when speaking to infants compared to how we speak to adults, and this appears to be the same across most languages.’
WHAT IS BABY TALK?
Baby talk is a form of speech used by adults when talking to an infant.
It is characterized by higher and wider pitch, slower rate of speech and a ‘sing song’ pattern of intonation.
Baby talkers also exaggerate facial expressions – they open their mouths wider, raise their eyebrows and smile a lot.
Researchers claim that chatting with babies under one year old helps them make friends, as well as making them brighter because they are better able to discover the world around them.
Baby talk, or infant directed speech (IDS), refers to the way we speak to young infants.
Generally, it includes high-frequency, slow-paced, animated speech.
While baby talk has been studied for years, the researchers set out in the new study to understand whether it has a universal quality.
The team analyzed 88 previous studies on the characteristics of baby talk across 36 languages.
The results revealed that pitch, melody and rates of articulation were the same across most languages.
However, they found that there was a marked difference in how much caregivers exaggerate the differences between vowel sounds.
“In the English language, carers typically exaggerate the difference in vowel sounds in infant-directed speech, but this appeared to vary across other languages,” explained Mr Cox.
‘More work is needed to understand why this is, but we might expect, for example, that speakers of languages with many vowels would be more likely to clarify this speech signal for their children.’
The study also found that baby talk changes over time as infants gain a better grasp of language and speech.
Pitch and speed of delivery gradually become more similar to adult speech, according to the researchers.
However, loud melodic sounds and exaggerated vocals continue into early life.
Dr. Riccardo Fusaroli, co-author of the study from Aarhus University, said: ‘These findings really highlight the interactive nature of this speech style, where caregivers provide dynamic and tailored feedback to their infants’ vocalizations and respond to infants’ changing developmental needs.’
Professor Tamar Keren-Portnoy, co-author of the study from the University of York, concluded: ‘We have shown how similar speech to babies is in different societies, but at the same time our results also show an impressive degree of variation between cultures in how some of the different characteristics are expressed.’
HOW IMPORTANT IS BABY BABBLE?
Researchers claim that talking to babies gives them advantages in life far beyond a larger vocabulary.
They say that chatting with babies under a year helps them make friends, as well as making them brighter because they are better able to discover the world around them.
There is some debate about how important it is, and also whether adults should use their normal voice.
Speaking more slowly, using a singing voice and using strange words is common when talking to young children, but previous research showed that it can be harmful to a child.
Conflicting research claims that the loud voice used when talking to a baby is crucial.
‘Baby talk’ is believed by many to help develop early speech and language skills.
These are associated with success in developing reading, writing and interpersonal skills, both later in childhood and later in life.
Long before they can speak clearly, babies understand the general meaning of what you say.
This bond is important to their development and happiness.
Other advice includes:
- Have back and forth conversations in baby talk
- Imitate baby’s vocalizations such as ‘ba-ba’ or ‘goo-goo’
- Strengthen communication by smiling and mirroring facial expressions.
- Mimic the baby’s movements as body language is important for their communication
- Smile at the baby often, especially when the baby is engaged in baby talk
- Watch the baby while the tot makes sounds