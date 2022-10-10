'Baby talk' is the same in every language, study reveals

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

We’ve all been there – you meet an adorable baby and immediately use an exaggerated, high-pitched singing voice.

Now a study has revealed that this ‘baby talk’ is the same in all languages, with people around the world transforming their voices when speaking to infants.

Researchers from the University of York and Aarhus University studied baby talk across 36 languages ​​and found similarities in pitch, melody and articulation rates.

Christopher Cox, who led the study, said: ‘We use a higher pitch, more melodious phrases and a slower rate of articulation when speaking to infants compared to how we speak to adults, and this appears to be the same across most languages.’

We’ve all been there – you meet an adorable baby and immediately use an exaggerated, high-pitched singing voice

Researchers from the University of York and Aarhus University studied baby talk across 36 languages ​​and found similarities in pitch, melody and rate of articulation

WHAT IS BABY TALK? Baby talk is a form of speech used by adults when talking to an infant. It is characterized by higher and wider pitch, slower rate of speech and a ‘sing song’ pattern of intonation. Baby talkers also exaggerate facial expressions – they open their mouths wider, raise their eyebrows and smile a lot. Researchers claim that chatting with babies under one year old helps them make friends, as well as making them brighter because they are better able to discover the world around them.

Baby talk, or infant directed speech (IDS), refers to the way we speak to young infants.

Generally, it includes high-frequency, slow-paced, animated speech.

While baby talk has been studied for years, the researchers set out in the new study to understand whether it has a universal quality.

The team analyzed 88 previous studies on the characteristics of baby talk across 36 languages.

The results revealed that pitch, melody and rates of articulation were the same across most languages.

However, they found that there was a marked difference in how much caregivers exaggerate the differences between vowel sounds.

“In the English language, carers typically exaggerate the difference in vowel sounds in infant-directed speech, but this appeared to vary across other languages,” explained Mr Cox.

‘More work is needed to understand why this is, but we might expect, for example, that speakers of languages ​​with many vowels would be more likely to clarify this speech signal for their children.’

The study also found that baby talk changes over time as infants gain a better grasp of language and speech.

Pitch and speed of delivery gradually become more similar to adult speech, according to the researchers.

However, loud melodic sounds and exaggerated vocals continue into early life.

Dr. Riccardo Fusaroli, co-author of the study from Aarhus University, said: ‘These findings really highlight the interactive nature of this speech style, where caregivers provide dynamic and tailored feedback to their infants’ vocalizations and respond to infants’ changing developmental needs.’

Professor Tamar Keren-Portnoy, co-author of the study from the University of York, concluded: ‘We have shown how similar speech to babies is in different societies, but at the same time our results also show an impressive degree of variation between cultures in how some of the different characteristics are expressed.’