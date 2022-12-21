Baby spinach recall: Riviera Farms identify find toxic weed as thornapple, jimsonweed

Australia
The poisonous thorn apple (pictured), also known as jimsonweed, is blamed for baby spinach poisoning outbreaks

The TRUTH behind the baby spinach crisis: Researchers identify mysterious weed responsible for mass hallucinations across Australia

  • Toxic weed identified as cause of poisoning in Riviera Farms baby spinach
  • Thornapple contaminated the spinach, causing 200 reported poisonings
  • Symptoms include delirium, hallucinations, rapid heartbeat and flushed face
  • Recall of Riviera Farms products because supermarkets are pulling them off the shelves

By Rachel Ward For Australian Asscoiated Press

published: 22:17, Dec 21, 2022 | Updated: 23:30, December 21, 2022

The outbreak of mass hallucinations and other poisoning symptoms experienced by consumers of baby spinach products has been attributed to a poisonous weed.

Riviera Farms says thorn apple, also known as jimsonweed, got mixed up with the harvest.

Nearly 200 people, many of them children, have reported symptoms in recent weeks after eating the farm’s baby spinach.

The poisonous thorn apple (pictured), also known as jimsonweed, is blamed for baby spinach poisoning outbreaks

Hundreds of people reported poisoning symptoms, including hallucinations and rapid heartbeats. Pictured is a stock image of spinach

SPINACH SYMPTOMS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Delirium or confusion

Hallucinations

Dilated pupils

High heart rate

Blushing face

Blurry sight

Dry mouth and skin

A fever

A child in Queensland had to be hospitalized.

Costco, Woolworths, Coles and Aldi have pulled Riviera Farm products from their shelves and a recall has been initiated.

“The investigations have not identified any other potential chemicals, herbicides or other types of contaminants,” said a Riviera Farms spokesperson.

No other farm products were affected, but nearby crops will be destroyed as a precaution.

VicHealth experts were involved in identifying the weed, which is toxic to animals and humans, especially children.

Earlier this week, AUSVEG, the industry’s top organization, urged Australians to continue supporting vegetable growers as the recall was limited to spinach from a single farm in Victoria.

Australians who consumed the products were told to watch out for symptoms of poisoning.

These may include delirium or confusion, hallucinations, dilated pupils, rapid heart rate, flushed face, blurred vision, and dry mouth and skin.

A child has been hospitalized due to spinach contamination (photo stock image)

Riviera Farms said it had contacted all of its 20 baby spinach customers to issue the recall.

However, they said their only immediate major retail customer was Costco.

The national recall includes bags of spinach sold through Costco in NSW, Victoria and the ACT with an expiration date of Dec. 16 through Dec. 28.

Woolworths Chickpeas Falafel 290g (ID 218371) with expiration date of December 20 and December 22 should also be discarded

Woolworths Chicken Cobb Salad 270g (ID 218366) with expiration date of 20 December must be discarded

Woolworths has recalled two salad products containing the potentially contaminated spinach: Chickpea Falafel 290g (left) with expiration date December 20 and 22 and Chicken Cobb Salad (right) 270g with expiration date December 20

Customers concerned about exposure to the spinach should call the Poison Information Center, while anyone experiencing unusual and serious symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

RECOVERED SPINACH PRODUCTS

COLES

Coles Baby Spinach 60g

Coles Lettuce Spinach 120g

Coles Salad Family Baby Spinach 280g

Coles Chef Blend Tender Leaf Mix 150g

Coles Australian Salad Family Baby Leaf Blend 300g

Coles Kitchen Green Goddess Salad 300g

Coles Kitchen Toasted Pumpkin Fetta & Walnut Salad 265g

Coles Kitchen Chicken BLT Salad Bowl 240g

Coles Kitchen Smokey Mexican Salad 280g

Coles Kitchen Salads Green Goddess Salad 250g

Coles Kitchens Egg And Spinach Pots 100g

WOOL VALUES

Woolworths Chicken Cobb Salad 270g with best before date December 20th

Woolworths Chickpea Falafel 290g with use dates of December 20 and December 22

ALDI

Packs of 450 grams The Fresh Salad co-branded Fresh & Fast Stir Fry with best before date until December 24th from Victorian stores

COSTCO

Bags of spinach sold in NSW, Victoria and the ACT with use-by dates December 16 through December 28

RIVIERA VERS

Riviera Farms baby spinach

FRESH SALAD CO

Fresh and quick stir fry

