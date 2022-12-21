Baby spinach recall: Riviera Farms identify find toxic weed as thornapple, jimsonweed

The TRUTH behind the baby spinach crisis: Researchers identify mysterious weed responsible for mass hallucinations across Australia
- Toxic weed identified as cause of poisoning in Riviera Farms baby spinach
- Thornapple contaminated the spinach, causing 200 reported poisonings
- Symptoms include delirium, hallucinations, rapid heartbeat and flushed face
- Recall of Riviera Farms products because supermarkets are pulling them off the shelves
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
The outbreak of mass hallucinations and other poisoning symptoms experienced by consumers of baby spinach products has been attributed to a poisonous weed.
Riviera Farms says thorn apple, also known as jimsonweed, got mixed up with the harvest.
Nearly 200 people, many of them children, have reported symptoms in recent weeks after eating the farm’s baby spinach.
The poisonous thorn apple (pictured), also known as jimsonweed, is blamed for baby spinach poisoning outbreaks
Hundreds of people reported poisoning symptoms, including hallucinations and rapid heartbeats. Pictured is a stock image of spinach
SPINACH SYMPTOMS TO WATCH OUT FOR:
Delirium or confusion
Hallucinations
Dilated pupils
High heart rate
Blushing face
Blurry sight
Dry mouth and skin
A fever
A child in Queensland had to be hospitalized.
Costco, Woolworths, Coles and Aldi have pulled Riviera Farm products from their shelves and a recall has been initiated.
“The investigations have not identified any other potential chemicals, herbicides or other types of contaminants,” said a Riviera Farms spokesperson.
No other farm products were affected, but nearby crops will be destroyed as a precaution.
VicHealth experts were involved in identifying the weed, which is toxic to animals and humans, especially children.
Earlier this week, AUSVEG, the industry’s top organization, urged Australians to continue supporting vegetable growers as the recall was limited to spinach from a single farm in Victoria.
Australians who consumed the products were told to watch out for symptoms of poisoning.
These may include delirium or confusion, hallucinations, dilated pupils, rapid heart rate, flushed face, blurred vision, and dry mouth and skin.
A child has been hospitalized due to spinach contamination (photo stock image)
Riviera Farms said it had contacted all of its 20 baby spinach customers to issue the recall.
However, they said their only immediate major retail customer was Costco.
The national recall includes bags of spinach sold through Costco in NSW, Victoria and the ACT with an expiration date of Dec. 16 through Dec. 28.
Woolworths has recalled two salad products containing the potentially contaminated spinach: Chickpea Falafel 290g (left) with expiration date December 20 and 22 and Chicken Cobb Salad (right) 270g with expiration date December 20
Customers concerned about exposure to the spinach should call the Poison Information Center, while anyone experiencing unusual and serious symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.
RECOVERED SPINACH PRODUCTS
COLES
Coles Baby Spinach 60g
Coles Lettuce Spinach 120g
Coles Salad Family Baby Spinach 280g
Coles Chef Blend Tender Leaf Mix 150g
Coles Australian Salad Family Baby Leaf Blend 300g
Coles Kitchen Green Goddess Salad 300g
Coles Kitchen Toasted Pumpkin Fetta & Walnut Salad 265g
Coles Kitchen Chicken BLT Salad Bowl 240g
Coles Kitchen Smokey Mexican Salad 280g
Coles Kitchen Salads Green Goddess Salad 250g
Coles Kitchens Egg And Spinach Pots 100g
WOOL VALUES
Woolworths Chicken Cobb Salad 270g with best before date December 20th
Woolworths Chickpea Falafel 290g with use dates of December 20 and December 22
ALDI
Packs of 450 grams The Fresh Salad co-branded Fresh & Fast Stir Fry with best before date until December 24th from Victorian stores
COSTCO
Bags of spinach sold in NSW, Victoria and the ACT with use-by dates December 16 through December 28
RIVIERA VERS
Riviera Farms baby spinach
FRESH SALAD CO
Fresh and quick stir fry