Baby spinach recall: Riviera Farms fought poor weed control allegations in court in 2018

The farm that supplied the baby spinach that caused dozens of Australians to hallucinate previously faced court claims that it had poor weed control, it has been revealed.

Victorian grower Riviera Farms confirmed Thursday that the poisonous thorn apple weed had mixed with a spinach crop, causing nearly 200 people to experience hallucinations, delirium and other symptoms of poisoning.

It has emerged that Riviera Farms was accused of poor weed control and other faulty farming practices in documents filed with the Supreme Court of Victoria in 2019 as part of legal action the farm has taken against herbicide manufacturers.

The documents were part of agrichemical companies Syngenta and Accensi’s defense against a lawsuit brought against them by Riviera Farms alleging that their contaminated herbicides had rendered root and corn crops useless.

An agricultural expert hired by the lawyers representing Syngenta disputed Riviera Farms’ claim, saying that several paddocks had poor weed control, irrigation and chemical hygiene practices, as well as being waterlogged.

Victorian law firm Lander and Rogers submitted documents in which the expert identified the “presence of weeds and other invasive plants in the fields” where the crops had been planted.

Riviera Farms tainted products in 2018 “were also caused by or contributed to its own negligence and failure to exercise reasonable care,” according to documents filed by The age.

The case was settled by mediation with neither party admitting liability.

A Riviera Farms spokesperson told The Age that the allegations in the 2018 lawsuit were not substantiated in court.

“The suggestion of any misconduct on the part of Riviera (or its management) with respect to the Supreme Court proceedings to which you have referred [is] unjustified and is, of course, denied in the strongest possible terms.

SPINACH SYMPTOMS TO WATCH OUT FOR: Delirium or confusion Hallucinations Dilated pupils High heart rate Blushing face Blurry sight Dry mouth and skin A fever

Riviera Farms claimed that the herbicides had caused the slow maturation of the carrot and corn crops, leaving them stunted and showing “bleaching or burning.”

A Syngenta spokesperson told The Age the company was unable to comment for confidentiality reasons, but said the matter was closed “to the satisfaction of all involved.”

In its statement on Thursday, Riviera Farms said thorn apple, also known as jimsonweed, was the sole culprit behind the poisonings and the mass recall.

“The investigations have not identified any other potential chemicals, herbicides or other types of contaminants,” the spokesman said.

“According to our original advice to media and customers on the evening of Thursday, December 15, no other Riviera Farms products have been affected by this weed.

‘As a precaution, neighboring spinach crops are being destroyed.’

Nearly 200 people, many of them children, have reported symptoms such as delirium or confusion, hallucinations, dilated pupils, rapid heartbeat, a flushed face, blurred vision, and dry mouth and skin after eating the spinach.

One child required hospitalization in Queensland and at least 20 Victorians sought emergency room treatment, while at least 60 people in NSW reported feeling unwell.

Riviera Farms said it had contacted all of its 20 baby spinach customers to issue the recall.

However, they said their only immediate major retail customer was Costco.

Costco, Woolworths, Coles and Aldi have pulled Riviera Farm products from their shelves and a recall has been initiated.

Woolworths recalled two salad products that may contain contaminated spinach: chickpea falafel 290 g (left) with expiration date December 20 and 22 and Chicken Cobb Salad (right) 270 g with expiration date December 20

The national recall includes bags of spinach sold through Costco in NSW, Victoria and the ACT with an expiration date of Dec. 16 through Dec. 28.

Customers concerned about exposure to the spinach should call the Poison Information Center, while anyone experiencing unusual and serious symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.