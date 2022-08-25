Baby snatched by stranger after mother turned her back for ten seconds at South African supermarket

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is the shocking moment when a baby was snatched by a stranger after her mother turned her back on the eight-month-old for just ten seconds as she foraged for food in a South African supermarket.

Daniella Wolff, mother of two, had placed her daughter in the infant seat of her shopping cart as she picked items from the refrigerated meat fridges at her local SuperSpar store in the town of Alberton, near Johannesburg.

But as she turned her back to open the glass door and bent down to pick up the meat, a shop assistant calmly walked over and snatched her baby from the shopping cart.

Camera images show how the butcher’s assistant lifts the baby from the trolley and walks away with the boy in his arms.

Mother of two, Daniella Wolff had placed her daughter in the infant seat of her shopping cart as she selected items from the refrigerated meat fridges at her local SuperSpar store in the town of Alberton, near Johannesburg.

But as she turned her back to open the glass door and bent down to pick up the vile, a store clerk calmly walked over and snatched her baby from the shopping cart.

The shop assistant is seen carrying the baby away from her mother at the South African store

Mother of two Daniella Wolff with her husband Bradley

Wolff, from Alberton, turns to put the food in the cart, but is shocked to discover her eight-month-old daughter is missing.

As Wolff cries out in horror, she quickly turns to see her daughter being carried away by the store clerk who was trying to leave the premises behind a grocery aisle.

Wolff ran up to the employee and grabbed her baby from him as he screamed, “Where did you take her? What were you going to do with her?’

The shocked mother posted the SuperSpar security office’s CCTV to her Facebook and gave her own account of what happened.

She said, ‘I have her in my arms and when I get to the meat department I place her in the cart to free my hands and when I find what I’m looking for I bend over.

“In the blink of an eye, a stranger is seen in the video taking my daughter. I look up and she’s gone. I immediately look for her and find her in this man’s arms.

“Can I take her from him and tell me what he’s doing to my daughter? Why does he have her? He laughs and laughs and I say it’s not a joke and it’s not funny.

“He tells me he walked past the trolley and my daughter’s arms were up, so he picked her up. I’m stiff and confused. Why is he smiling? I tell him it’s not funny.

Wolff, from Alberton, turns to put the food in the cart, but is horrified to find her eight-month-old daughter missing.

As Wolff cries out in horror, she quickly turns to see her daughter being carried away by the store clerk who was trying to leave the premises behind a grocery aisle. Wolff ran up to the employee and grabbed her baby from him as he screamed, “Where did you take her? What were you going to do with her?’

‘You don’t touch a child, you don’t take a child. I’m not sure what to do now and the man comes up to me again to ‘demonstrate’ what my daughter was doing.

“He said she wanted to go with him and I’m so angry, shocked, hysterical and I’m screaming, ‘Where did you take her? What were you going to do with her?'”

Wolff called her husband Bradley who rushed to the SuperSpar and, after reviewing the CCTV footage, insisted on reporting a case of attempted baby robbery.

The South African police were called and after seeing the video, the employee was arrested.

A SuperSpar spokesperson said: “We have provided the CCTV footage to the police and management is fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation.

“We are extremely relieved that a reported case of baby robbery was foiled on Sunday and we can confirm that we have immediately decided to suspend an employee.

“We will take further action based on the results of the ongoing investigation and the SPAR group is contacting the family to provide any assistance they may need, including counselling.

“The SPAR group takes a zero-tolerance approach to crime and will ensure the strongest possible impact on those who commit crimes in our stores to ensure customer safety.”

South African police officer Gerhad Cornellus confirmed that an attempted baby robbery is under investigation and it is too early to comment further.