Baby rapist Jason Mizner makes outrageous requests: ‘Cellmates trigger my PTSD’

A yoga teacher in prison for raping a two-year-old has filed a series of outrageous complaints about his time in prison while filing a compensation claim.

Jason Mizner pleaded guilty to 65 early 2000s child rapes in 2018 after his girlfriend found child abuse material in a bag he left at home.

The former yoga teacher repeatedly assaulted his partner’s two-year-old girl over three months and filmed himself doing so.

Now shocking letters have emerged detailing some of Mizner’s complaints about his time in prison.

He has launched an anti-discrimination case over his alleged treatment at the Wolston Correctional Center, demanding compensation and an apology for being forced to share a cell.

Mizner claims that cellmates turning on light switches or going to the bathroom trigger his PTSD, which: comes from the decade he spent in Thai prisons.

Mizner had kept a bag full of despicable recordings of his abuse, child names and plans for a child exploitation ring before his girlfriend discovered it, leading to his 19-year prison term.



The Gold Coast rapist was previously jailed in Thailand for abusive sexual depravity.

The pervert previously argued that his jail sentence for ruthlessly raping his girlfriend’s daughter was “excessive” despite being given just 19 years in prison for the repeated assaults.

Queensland’s Sunday Post got his handwritten requests to the Queensland Human Rights Commission, with a letter telling authorities he could not enter a shared cell due to “severe PTSD from 11 years in Thai prison.”

He complained in the letters that he had been told his needs were not great enough to be put on a Do Not Double Up list.

“I was forced to share a small ‘double bunk’ cell which exposed me to noise and light disturbances, sleep deprivation and personal conflict,” he continued.

Mizner claimed he was discriminated against and that his human rights had been violated.

He has filed an anti-discrimination case with the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal alleging he suffers from mental illness, including PTSD, which makes it difficult for him to sleep at night.

The case before the Tribunal has not yet been concluded and Mizner has been issued a preliminary order prohibiting authorities from placing him in a shared cell until the case is concluded.

Court documents also revealed that Mizner is seeking private apologies from the Queensland Corrective Services and the prison’s general manager.

Queensland Corrective Services rejects allegations of discrimination or restriction of Mizner’s human rights, according to the Courier Mail.

The distorted material submitted in Mizner’s sentencing meant that the judge had to take a break to ensure he received a fair sentence.

During the sentencing, Justice Leanne Clare said that despite 30 years of experience dealing with extreme child abuse cases, she struggled to process the disturbing images of Mizner’s crimes.

“I’ve only seen part of it, and it’s been a struggle to get the vision of your transgression out of my mind,” Judge Clare said.

“I can’t imagine the horror of it for the mother (of the girl).”

The court was told that Mizner, who was 31 at the time of the attacks, was dating the Australian girl’s mother before committing the offenses for several months.

While on vacation in Thailand, the girl’s mother found videos he had shot and a range of other unrelated material about child exploitation.

Wolston Prison, which also houses child killer Brett Cowan and wife killer Gerard Baden-Clay, will have to find a single cell for Mizner because he has PTSD from the Thai prison where he served time for raping a baby

Mizner remained in Thailand, where he began dating a local woman before attacking her young daughter and being arrested by Thai authorities.

He served 11 years of a 35-year sentence and was deported last year when he was released on bail, with Australian authorities arresting him when he returned to Brisbane.

Mizner’s sentencing was also delayed when a doctor preparing a psychological report in court suffered a heart attack.

That report, the defense argued, showed that a motorcycle accident when Mizner was 21 left him with a brain injury, leaving him “uninhibited.”

Justice Clare said it also showed he had a “predilection for babies” and had a medium-to-high chance of going wrong again if he wasn’t incarcerated.

“Even a low risk of recidivism when it comes to raping babies is a significant risk to deal with.” If it’s a medium to high risk… it’s alarming,” she said.

Justice Clare said Mizner showed no remorse for his heinous crimes.