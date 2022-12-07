Baby Prince Alexandre Georgievitch Romanov is christened in Moscow

The Grand Duke of Russia and his wife have released photos of their new son’s lavish imperial christening following the baby’s birth on Oct. 21.

George Romanov, 40, and his wife Victoria, also 40, who married in St Petersburg last year and live in Moscow, have released photos of themselves with their son, Prince Alexandre Georgievitch Romanov, at their childhood home in the Russian capital, together with relatives after the traditional service.

Further footage showed the child being baptized earlier in the day at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow, as the family adhered to the Christian Orthodox tradition that a child is baptized 40 days after birth.

Today’s date, December 6, is the day of Saint Alexander Nevsky, an important figure in the Orthodox faith and Russian history.

Russian royals pose with the new heir, Prince Alexandre Georgievitch Romanov. (In the center of the picture: Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and wife Princess Victoria Romanovna pose with their son and other family members. From right: HIH Grand Duchess Maria of Russia, Head of the Imperial Family of Russia, HRH Prince Franz Whilhelm of Prussia, far left : Mr. and Mrs. Roberto Bettarini, the parents of Princess Victoria Romanovna)

During the family photo shoot at the couple’s big house, both grandparents joined the new parents; with HIH Grand Duchess Maria of Russia, Head of the Imperial Family of Russia, and HRH Prince Franz Whilhelm of Prussia joining their son Grand Duke George and his wife.

Princess Victoria’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Roberto Bettarini, flanked their son-in-law and proudly watched the new addition to the family.

The doting parents donned their finery for the service, while Princess Victoria donned a sage green skirt suit with feathered hair adornment. Grand Duke George opted for a sleek black suit with a red tie.

Their infant son, less than two months old, was dressed in a traditional cream-colored christening gown and looked calm during the ornate service; though the prince was a bit less settled during the photo shoot, as his father watched him calm down.

Proud parents: Grand Duke George and Princess Victoria Romanovna pose after Prince Alexandre Georgievitch Romanov’s imperial christening at their home in Moscow

The couple, who married last year and announced they are expecting their first child together earlier this year, looked like loving parents as they posed for the photoshoot

The sacrament of baptism in the Christian Orthodox tradition takes place 40 days after the child is born; the couple was photographed on Dec. 6 to mark the birth of their son

Last month, the proud parents shared a family photo shoot on their Instagram account, posing for a series of photos with their newborn.

In May, the couple first revealed they’re expecting a new addition to the Russian royal family, revealing they’re expecting their first child together in the fall.

Born in Madrid, Romanov is the son of Grand Duchess Maria Vladimirovna Romanova, the self-proclaimed heir to the Russian Imperial throne.

She is the granddaughter of Grand Duke Kirill, a cousin of Nicholas II, the last Russian tsar who was executed by the Bolsheviks in 1918 along with his wife and five children.

Distantly related to the British Royal Family, George is the great-great-great-grandson of Nicholas II of Russia, who was cousins ​​of Britain’s George V, and Alexandra Fedorovna, the granddaughter of Queen Victoria.

Prince Alexandre is wetted with holy water by Metropolitan Dionysus during the traditional service, while his paternal grandmother, HIH Grand Duchess Maria of Russia, watches

While those present dress in black, as is tradition, the newest heir to the Russian imperial throne is christened

Princess Victoria, dressed in a beautiful sage green suit and lavender hair ornament, receives her son

A tender kiss: Grand Duke George plants a kiss on his son’s head

Beaming: After the ceremony, the couple smiled at their guests as they exited Moscow’s historic cathedral

Dressed in traditional white robes, Prince Alexander was calm throughout the service

A multi-layered white cake decorated with bears and ducks and the Russian coat of arms celebrated the event

The happy news they were expecting came just eight months after George and Victoria tied the knot in a glitzy ceremony in St Petersburg.

A statement shared in English by George’s official account at the time read: ‘HIH Their Heir Tsesarevich and Grand Duke George and his consort, HSH Princess Victoria, are pleased to announce that Princess Victoria is expecting a baby in the fall of this year.

HIH Grand Duchess Maria, Head of the Imperial House of Russia, has received this news with great joy and gratitude to God.

“The Princess is in excellent health and has no plans to cancel or postpone any pending appointments at this time, although she may be limiting her acceptance of new commitments as the autumn approaches.”

Thoughtful: Grand Duke Georg looks up at the cathedral’s ornate ceiling during the service

The child was less enthusiastic about a formal photo shoot, it seemed, crying as the camera captured the baptismal images

A festive celebration: With a Christmas tree already in place, the grandparents joined the couple for a family photo

Last year, Victoria and George took their vows at St. Isaac’s Cathedral in the former imperial capital of St. Petersburg in the presence of dozens of royals.

The bride donned a beautiful white satin dress with a high neckline, long sleeves and a flowing skirt, as well as a glittering diamond tiara designed by Chaumet, the official jeweler of Empress Joséphine and Napoléon.