Baby name expert reveals the most hated boy and girl names

A woman has shared what she believes to be the ten most hated baby boy and girl names worldwide that have made the list, and fans are stunned at the ones that made the list.

American baby name expert and author Laura Wattenberg conducted extensive research to compile her list, uncovering surprising reasons why people like and dislike names in the process.

Surprising many of her fans, Laura’s controversial list included names that are popular with celebrities, including Addison, Madison, Jayden, and Aiden.

Author and baby name expert Laura Wattenberg has revealed the ten most hated baby boy and girl names, and not everyone is happy with the list.

The amazing list contains popular names like Addison, Madison, Jayden, and Aiden. Research suggests that people tend to dislike names if they are hard to spell, traditionally used for the opposite sex, or too boring.

Survey Would you give your children any of these names? Definitely! 3 votes

No way! 7 votes

Talking with living science Laura said that people tend to dislike names if they’re hard to spell, traditionally used for the opposite sex, or too boring.

The most hated girl names include Destiny, Madison, and Navaeh, which is Heaven spelled backwards.

Laura’s research suggests that people dislike names like Destiny as it confers virtue on a child, while others see it as the name of an exotic dancer.

The list also includes Madison, Mackenzie, McKenna, Addison, Gertrude, Kaitlyn, Makayla, and Bertha.

Some of the expert’s banned girl names are favorites of celebrities like TikToker Addison Rae (left). The least liked boy’s name on the list was Jayden, a very popular name among Australians (Australian professional rugby league footballer Jayden Brailey pictured)

Laura said that people don’t particularly like the name Addison since it’s considered masculine, and she doesn’t like Kaitlyn because of the spelling.

Jayden, Brayden, Aiden and Kaden topped the survey as the most disliked boy names.

Laura said she doesn’t like rhyming names because they’re overdone and too popular right now.

Other disliked boy names are Hunter, Hayden, Bentley, Tristan, Michael and Jackson.

Several people believe that names like Hunter are too pushy, while others disliked Michael for being boring and Bentley for being a brand.

Many people were surprised that Madison’s name appeared so high on the list. Madison has been a trend in recent years and is popular with many celebrities, for example, American singer Madison Beer (pictured)

The list was shared on Tik Tok and sparked outrage among viewers, particularly those who had names appearing on the list.

“The first time my name appears on a TikTok video it’s because they hate it,” said one woman.

“I didn’t expect to be attacked,” another wrote.

“Me laughing and then seeing my own name,” another commented.

The most hated baby names: Girl’s names: 1.Nevaeh 2. Destination 3.madison 4.mackenzie 5.Mckenna 6.addison 7. Gertrude 8.kaitlyn 9.Makayla 10. Bertha Boy names: 1.Jayden 2.brayden 3.Aiden 4.kaden 5. Hunter 6.Hayden 7.Bentley 8. Tristan 9.Michael 10.Jackson

Earlier, a group of midwives revealed the worst names they’ve heard parents try to register, from TV show-inspired names like Khaleesi from Game of Thrones to unusual nicknames like Columbus.

The anonymous medical professionals shared their stories in a now-deleted Reddit post shared by center mom.

Midwives share their feelings when they heard that moms and dads wanted to name their newborns by names like Death, Galileo Monster, or Fallopia.

A group of midwives previously revealed the worst names they’ve heard parents try to register, from names inspired by TV shows like Khaleesi from Game of Thrones to Columbus (file image)

DEATH

The first name shared in the thread by a midwife was that of two ‘gothic parents’ who decided to name their son ‘Death’.

‘Goth parents had a baby. They wanted to call this sweet girl Death,” she said.

I could not stand it. So I told them that every time I was going to write it on the birth certificate, I would change the form to a death certificate.

‘Luckily, they bought it and that girl is now called Morticia.’

KHALEESI

The second name that came up in the thread was Khaleesi, who a midwife said she experienced from two parents in 2016.

“As a Family Medicine Resident, I personally gave birth to two different girls named Khaleesi, around 2016 and well before Season 8,” this midwife posted.

“I imagine there might be some buyer’s remorse,” she added, as the Game of Thrones heroine eventually became the “Mad Queen.”

What were some of the other unusual names included? * Eggbert * corn peas * Truck * Cinnamon * Andromeda * Chardonnay * Piles of mud Fountain: center mom

COLON

Often parents take traditional names and give them a unique spelling to make their child stand out from the masses.

But this backfired for a couple, when a midwife revealed that they wanted a unique spelling of the name Colin.

“My classmate’s mom was a maternity nurse, and she once had a couple who wanted to name their son Colin, but with a unique spelling,” she said.

‘They chose to write it COLON.’

FALLOPIA

“My coworker went to school with a girl named Fallopia,” said one woman.

“I feel sorry for her when she’s in biology class and they talk about the fallopian tubes.”

VZYIION

One of the weirder names included was Vyziion.

“The mother was very into substance abuse and told us that she wanted her name to be Zion,” said a midwife.

“We had her fill out the paperwork for everything to send it off and put it on the chart and she wrote Vzyiion…she looked us straight in the eye and said ‘the V is silent’.”

GALILEO MONSTER

One midwife said that while she and a nurse tried to talk a mother out of her unusual name choice, they were unsuccessful.

“They insisted,” he said.

The boy calls himself “Galileo”. Honestly, I like the sound of it for an adult or artist name, but being a kid named ‘Monster’ has to be tough in school.’