Baby Harvey McGlinn suffocated to death inside mum's sling

A new acronym ‘TICKS’ has been devised to ensure the tragedy is not repeated

A three-week-old boy most likely suffocated to death in a drug sling carried by his mother, a coroner has ruled.

Harvey McGlinn was found motionless and colorless when his mother, Tattika Dunn, packed the sling she was wearing in 2019 at a health center on the NSW Central Coast.

Staff desperately performed CPR on the baby, but he was unable to be revived.

A NSW coroner has found a three-week-old boy likely to have suffocated to death in a fabric noose carried by his mother Tattika Dunn (pictured)

“The evidence establishes that the position of Harvey’s neck, with his chin on his chest, compromised his airway,” the coroner said in his findings, reported Daily Telegraph.

“Harvey’s relatively low weight may have resulted in less muscle and head control, resulting in difficulty maintaining a clear airway from the way Harvey was positioned in the sling.”

The newborn was Ms Dunn’s third son with fiance Bill McGlinn. The couple also have two twins, Seth and Bailey.

‘It’s still very raw and my heart feels like it’s been ripped into a million pieces,’ Mrs Dunn wrote in a Facebook post after her son’s death.

Mrs Dunn denied being part of the investigation, but there is nothing to suggest she breached her duty of care.

Both the health center staff and the product manufacturer were also released from any liability.

The sling included a suffocation warning and an instruction manual that said babies should be carried upright with their chins off their parents’ chests in the unit.

After the young boys’ deaths, the coroner said NSW Health made changes to its advice regarding the risks of baby slings.

NSW Health director of motherhood, child and family, Deborah Matha, spoke at the inquiry and said banning sails was the only way to completely eliminate the risk, but admitted it would be almost impossible to do because of cultural and disability barriers reasons for mothers who carry sails.

The acronym ‘TICKS’ has been coined since Harvey’s death as a way to ensure other parents avoid the same misfortune.

TICKS stands for Tight, In view, Close, Keep your chin off your chest and Supported.